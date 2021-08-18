Indiva to Report Second Quarter Results Pre-Market on Tuesday, August 24th

CONFERENCE CALL - Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 8:30 am EST: The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 8:30 am EST. Interested participants can join by dialing 416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786. The conference ID number is 09955484.

LONDON, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “ Company ” or “ Indiva ”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, will report its three and six month results for the period ended June 30, 2021 pre-market on Tuesday, August 24 th .

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay following the call. To access the recording please dial 416-764-8691 or 1-877-674-6060. The replay ID is 955484#. The recording will remain available until Thursday, September 30th, 2021.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION – Thursday, September 2nd at 4:30pm EST (1:30pm PST):

Niel Marotta, President & CEO, will be hosting an online presentation for shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders on Thursday, September 2nd at 4:30pm EST (1:30pm PST). A recording of the presentation and supporting materials will be made available on Indiva’s investor section on www.indiva.com . To register, RSVP to Anthony Simone at ir@indiva.com or 1-416-881-5154 or you can register online by using this URL: https://app.livestorm.co/stocks2watch/indiva-investorpresentation.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Slow Ride Bakery Cookies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, as well as capsules, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram, Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

