Indiva to Report Second Quarter Results Pre-Market on Tuesday, August 24th

LONDON, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, will report its three and six month results for the period ended June 30, 2021 pre-market on Tuesday, August 24th.

CONFERENCE CALL - Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 8:30 am EST:
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 8:30 am EST. Interested participants can join by dialing 416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786. The conference ID number is 09955484.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay following the call. To access the recording please dial 416-764-8691 or 1-877-674-6060. The replay ID is 955484#. The recording will remain available until Thursday, September 30th, 2021.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION – Thursday, September 2nd at 4:30pm EST (1:30pm PST):

Niel Marotta, President & CEO, will be hosting an online presentation for shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders on Thursday, September 2nd at 4:30pm EST (1:30pm PST). A recording of the presentation and supporting materials will be made available on Indiva’s investor section on www.indiva.com. To register, RSVP to Anthony Simone at ir@indiva.com or 1-416-881-5154 or you can register online by using this URL: https://app.livestorm.co/stocks2watch/indiva-investorpresentation.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Slow Ride Bakery Cookies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, as well as capsules, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

CONTACTS
INVESTOR CONTACT
Anthony Simone
Phone: 416-881-5154
Email: ir@indiva.com

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the contents of this press release and neither of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

