Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini opens on the island’s southeastern shores

Set against a striking landscape of black sand, deep blue water and whitewashed houses, Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini is opening its doors in scenic Kamari . The brand new five-star resort welcomes guests to a peaceful retreat just 150 meters from the beach and near a lively social center with a café-lined boardwalk, restaurants, bars, and ancient Greek ruins.

Inspired by the warm and earthy tones of the locally harvested saffron spice, Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini has 103 spacious rooms and suites, as well as exclusive split-level villas with a size of 54m². Inspired by Santorini’s curved architecture, the luxurious accommodation offers a relaxing ambiance with a minimalist aesthetic. Exotic touches reflect the locality, using materials such as wood, stone and marble. Guests can soak up the Cycladic sunshine on private balconies or terraces, while larger rooms, suites and villas offer a private plunge pool or jacuzzi.





Zeffirino Ristorante, the resort’s fine-dining venue, brings the finest Italian flair to Santorini’s culinary scene, transporting the tradition and passion of Genoa’s Belloni family to the Cyclades. The restaurant offers dishes that have been scrupulously selected and imported from producers across the different regions of Italy with the menu paying tribute to the rich gastronomic heritage of the Emilia-Romagna and Liguria regions, and to the Zeffirino family, who were awarded the acclaimed title “Ambassador of Italian Cuisine in the World”, thanks to their trademarked Genoese Pesto. Typical, tasty Italian dishes are served at Belloni Trattoria with its casual atmosphere and open kitchen. Belloni offers a fusion of Italian and Greek cuisine for lunch whilst in the evening, the trattoria presents a truly Italian menu with simple and tasty dishes, a wide variety of pizzas, and a unique focaccia from Liguria with cheese, created just for Santorini.

Two large pools with 80 sun loungers form the heart of the resort, with the Pool Bar as the perfect location for coffee, ice cream and a variety of snacks, aperitifs, sushi dishes, panini, sandwiches and burgers. The bar also serves eye-catching signature cocktails, created to enhance the Italian touch of the resort. For complete relaxation, the resort also offers a variety of treatments including facials and full-body massages as well as nail care in its Calliste Wellness facilities.