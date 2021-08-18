XPO Logistics Surpasses Half a Million Downloads of Digital Freight Marketplace App

GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of freight transportation services, today announced another growth milestone in the adoption of its XPO Connect digital freight marketplace. Downloads of the platform’s Drive XPO mobile app for truck drivers have surpassed 500,000 — more than triple the cumulative downloads at this time last year. Drivers use the app to interact with the increasing number of shippers that prefer XPO Connect’s digital brokerage capabilities.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “XPO Connect delivers major benefits to shippers and carriers throughout the brokerage process. The technology transforms visibility into business intelligence, becoming continually smarter at helping shippers and carriers manage loads in real time. This is the most efficient way to utilize the massive truckload capacity we offer.”