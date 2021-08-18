Bright Minds Biosciences (“BMB”) Proprietary 5-HT2C Agonist Shows Significant Reduction in Seizure Activity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds,” “BMB” or the “Company”) (CSE: DRUG) (OTCQB: BMBIF), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs for targeted treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, epilepsy and pain, today announced that studies conducted with its BMB proprietary 5-HT 2C agonist, BMB-101, showed efficacy in rodent models of Dravet Syndrome (“Dravet Syndrome”)/Epilepsy.

“These early positive results around the antiseizure effects of BMB-101 and other analogues are very encouraging and further reinforce the potential of serotonin (5-HT 2C ) agonists to address difficult to treat developmental and genetic epilepsies, including Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome ("LGS"). Dravet Syndrome and LGS are debilitating diseases, and current approved anti-epileptic drugs on the market have significant limitations, thus representing a high unmet medical need. This pre-clinical data is an important validation of the efficacy of our proprietary compounds in animal models predictive for efficacy in humans. We look forward to continuing our investigation and advancing this important work,” stated Ian McDonald, CEO of Bright Minds.

BMB-101 is a novel, well-characterized highly selective 5-HT 2C agonist. This compound and its analogues were first invented by Bright Minds’ Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Alan Kozikowski, and his post-doctoral student, Dr. Jianjun Cheng, while working at the University of Illinois in Chicago.

Pre-clinical Findings

The BMB compounds were studied in the Scn1Lab zebrafish model as well as in two different rodent models. This zebrafish model mimics many of the clinical hallmarks observed in patients suffering from Dravet Syndrome1. Experiments in the cloned zebrafish model have predicted the clinical efficacy of other drugs in Dravet Syndrome.

The Scn1Lab zebrafish experiments revealed that the Bright Minds 5-HT 2C agonists reduced locomotor activity and the cumulative duration of epileptiform events in the brain. Bright Minds 5-HT 2C agonists also showed efficacy in two validated rodent models, namely the mouse 6-Hz psychomotor seizure model, and the rat maximum electroshock (“MES”) seizure model. BMB-101 demonstrated both lower seizure duration and frequency in a dose-dependent manner in the mouse model. One hour after injection, BMB-101 decreased seizure duration by 74%, with a significant number of mice in the study being completely protected from seizures. In the rat model, an analogue of BMB-101 demonstrated meaningful protection against MES-induced generalized seizures with all rats being protected from seizures at the highest doses tested.