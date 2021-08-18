checkAd

GobiMin Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

(Expressed in United States dollars except where otherwise indicated)

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: GMN) GobiMin Inc. (“GobiMin” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries collectively the “Group”) reports its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements along with quarterly highlights of management’s discussion and analysis have been filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are also available at the website of the Company (www.gobimin.com).

Financial Highlights

  Three months ended June 30, Year ended
  2021 2020 December 31, 2020
  $’000 $’000 $’000
Revenue 220 202 891
(Loss)/gain on disposal of financial assets (22) 124 266
Fair value (loss)/gain on financial assets (26) 194 (106)
Net loss for the period/year (479) (70) (3,349)
Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (402) (30) (3,057)
Basic and diluted loss per share (in $) (0.008) (0.001) (0.062)
(LBITDA)/EBITDA (1) (415) 10 (3,002)
(LBITDA)/EBITDA per share (in $) (1) (0.008) 0.0002 (0.061)
       
       
  As at June 30, As at
  2021 2020 December 31, 2020
  $’000 $’000 $’000
Cash and cash equivalents 18,636 17,886 19,471
Cash and cash equivalents per share (in $) (1) 0.38 0.36 0.40
Working capital 20,528 21,190 21,306
Total current liabilities 2,512 2,272 2,536
Total assets 74,266 73,296 74,985
       

Note:

