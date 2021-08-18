GobiMin Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
(Expressed in United States dollars except where otherwise indicated)
MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: GMN) GobiMin Inc. (“GobiMin” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries collectively the “Group”) reports its financial and operating
results for the second quarter of 2021. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements along with quarterly highlights of management’s discussion and analysis have been filed
with SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are also available at the website of the Company (www.gobimin.com).
Financial Highlights
|Three months ended June 30,
|Year ended
|2021
|2020
|December 31, 2020
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Revenue
|220
|202
|891
|(Loss)/gain on disposal of financial assets
|(22)
|124
|266
|Fair value (loss)/gain on financial assets
|(26)
|194
|(106)
|Net loss for the period/year
|(479)
|(70)
|(3,349)
|Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company
|(402)
|(30)
|(3,057)
|Basic and diluted loss per share (in $)
|(0.008)
|(0.001)
|(0.062)
|(LBITDA)/EBITDA (1)
|(415)
|10
|(3,002)
|(LBITDA)/EBITDA per share (in $) (1)
|(0.008)
|0.0002
|(0.061)
|As at June 30,
|As at
|2021
|2020
|December 31, 2020
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Cash and cash equivalents
|18,636
|17,886
|19,471
|Cash and cash equivalents per share (in $) (1)
|0.38
|0.36
|0.40
|Working capital
|20,528
|21,190
|21,306
|Total current liabilities
|2,512
|2,272
|2,536
|Total assets
|74,266
|73,296
|74,985
Note:
