AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Topline Data For Phase 2 MS1819 Combination Therapy Trial in Cystic Fibrosis Patients with Severe Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI)

MS1819 and PERT combination therapy achieves primary and secondary outcome measure endpoints



Study data indicates clinically meaningful improvement in coefficient of fat absorption (CFA) primary endpoint

20-patient study suggests combination therapy may benefit cystic fibrosis patients with severe EPI



BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 Combination Trial evaluating MS1819 in combination with the current standard of care, porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), for the treatment of severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Data collected from 20 patients indicated that MS1819 in combination with PERT led to clinically meaningful improvements in the primary efficacy endpoint, the Coefficient of Fat Absorption. Patients showed an average gain of more than six percentage points from baseline, compared to the five-point improvement in CFA cited by the clinical literature as clinically significant.1 The study also demonstrated positive improvements in weight gain and other secondary endpoints.

“This is a positive day for AzurRx, and with data from all 20 study participants in hand, our enthusiasm for the MS1819 program remains undiminished,” stated James Sapirstein, President and CEO of AzurRx. “Topline data clearly show that combining MS1819 to the daily dose of PERT had clinical benefits for all patients and improved quality of life. Our next step with the MS1819 program is to finalize development of a new enteric-coated microbead formulation, which we believe will enable more of the medication to reach the small intestine thereby enhancing its therapeutic potential. Formulation work is expected to be completed prior to year-end.”

Mr. Sapirstein continued, “We owe a special thanks to the diligent investigators at our trial sites in Turkey and Hungary and the patients who volunteered to participate in the study despite the significant challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We would not be making this announcement today without the commitment of everyone involved.”

AzurRx is now developing a new enteric-coated microbead formulation for MS1819 and plans to initiate a bridging study in 2022 evaluating the formulation as a single-agent therapy. The goal of AzurRx’s MS1819 program is to develop a safe and effective means to control EPI, a debilitating gastrointestinal condition common to patients with cystic fibrosis that can result in numerous, life-altering complications, including malnutrition. Roughly 25% to 30% of refractory cystic fibrosis patients with severe EPI are unable to achieve adequate nutrition using PERT alone.