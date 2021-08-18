ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. Announces Pricing of US$15 Million Public Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (“ProMIS” or the “Company”) (TSX: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce the pricing of its previously announced public offering (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company will issue up to 93,750,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of US$0.16 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of US$15 million, exclusive of the Agent’s Option (as defined herein) and before deducting the Agent’s Cash Commission (as defined herein) and estimated Offering expenses payable by the Company. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one quarter of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of US$0.21 per Warrant Share at any time up to 60 months following the issuance date thereof, subject to acceleration.

The Offering will be conducted on a commercially reasonable efforts basis pursuant to the terms and conditions of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the “Agent”). In connection with the Offering, the Agent will be paid a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (including any gross proceeds raised on exercise of the Agent’s Option) (the “Agent’s Cash Commission”) and it will be issued that number of broker warrants exercisable for Common Shares (the “Compensation Warrant Shares”) equal to 7.0% of the number of Units sold in the Offering (including any additional Units issued on exercise of the Agent’s Option). The Company will also grant the Agent an option (the “Agent’s Option”), exercisable, in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Agent, to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15%. The Agent’s Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time until the date that is two business days prior to the Closing Date (as defined herein).