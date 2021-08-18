checkAd

Baltic Horizon will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for H1 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 13:15  |  22   |   |   

Baltic Horizon Fund invites unitholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, scheduled on 26 August 2021 at 13:00 PM (CET) or 14:00 PM (EET).

The webinar will be hosted by Tarmo Karotam, the Fund Manager of Baltic Horizon Fund. Q&A session will follow after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions no later than one day before the webinar to tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com.

To join the webinar, please register via the following link:  https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3139815299395792397

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The registration is open until 26 August at 12:00 PM (CET)/ 13:00 PM (EET).

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.baltichorizon.com and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

For more information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
e-mail: tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baltic Horizon will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for H1 2021 Baltic Horizon Fund invites unitholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, scheduled on 26 August 2021 at 13:00 PM (CET) or 14:00 PM (EET). The webinar will be hosted by Tarmo Karotam, the Fund …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DSS Promotes Todd D. Macko to CFO
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
EVmo Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results with Record Revenue of $2.7M
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board