MediPharm Labs Receives Export Authorization to Ship Medical Cannabis to Brazil

  • Completed the regulatory process required to ship medical cannabis to Brazil with import permits issued from ANVISA and export permits issued from Health Canada. Initial deliveries will be under the compassionate care program.
  • First shipments to Brazil to be used for patient trials to collect data that may be used in future product marketing authorizations under Brazil’s medical cannabis program. A program that saw over 20,000 patients in 2020 and is growing by 1,500 patients a month.

BARRIE, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a pharmaceutical company that specializes in cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to ship medical cannabis oil to Brazil. This approval, issued by both ANVISA and Health Canada, allows initial shipments to patients for the Company’s partner XLR8. The shipment is a crucial milestone for the Company in using its pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”) platform for international manufacturing and distribution.

The Company and XLR8, a Curitiba based value-added distributor serving Brazil, entered into an agreement in September 2020. The two-year agreement is to commence from the time of ANVISA Sanitary Product Authorization, which is expected later this year. The registration will be for a mix of medical oil SKUs such as balanced and high CBD formulas. This initially approved delivery goes directly to patients under the compassionate care program, allowing XLR8 to begin its medical cannabis research. This first delivery opens a regulatory pathway for future opportunities for authorized product distribution. Brazil is one of the most significant medical cannabis market opportunities in LATAM.

“MediPharm Labs continues to execute our on plan to provide pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products to patients around the world. It is with great partners, like XLR8, with local country expertise that we can effectively achieve this goal,” said Keith Strachan, President and Interim CEO, MediPharm Labs.

”Based on our business pillars, clinical research development is a strategic path to provide substantial clinical evidence to support physicians in making appropriate decisions in patient care and cannabis is a real alternative. Our clinical research follows all national and international ethical standards, demonstrating our responsibility to provide all necessary resources to our patients” said Thiago Callado, CEO and Founder, XLR8 BRAZIL.

