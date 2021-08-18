Wabash Trenching Returns Significantly Higher Silver Results with up to 199 g/t Ag along with Cu (1.90%), Pb (1.27%) and Au (2.43 g/t)

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR), is very pleased to announce the results from the trenching in the Indiana area where mineralization was earlier discovered in the summer.



The three trenches in the Indiana area are along strike and extend over 500m with mineralization observed within interbedded metric calcitic marbles and paragneissic units. The major sulfides associated with the mineralization are chalcopyrite, bornite-covellite, sphalerite and galena which are all indicative of additional enrichment patterns within the stratiform copper sequence. The Corporation is working with its technical advisor Dr. Michel Gauthier define the controls of the mineralized system and develop exploration guides and tools that could lead to both increases in grades and widths.