Wabash Trenching Returns Significantly Higher Silver Results with up to 199 g/t Ag along with Cu (1.90%), Pb (1.27%) and Au (2.43 g/t)

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR), is very pleased to announce the results from the trenching in the Indiana area where mineralization was earlier discovered in the summer.

The three trenches in the Indiana area are along strike and extend over 500m with mineralization observed within interbedded metric calcitic marbles and paragneissic units. The major sulfides associated with the mineralization are chalcopyrite, bornite-covellite, sphalerite and galena which are all indicative of additional enrichment patterns within the stratiform copper sequence. The Corporation is working with its technical advisor Dr. Michel Gauthier define the controls of the mineralized system and develop exploration guides and tools that could lead to both increases in grades and widths.

A summary of the important results from the Indiana area is presented in Figure 1 and the table below:

Trench Sample # X n83z18 Y Grades
Indiana A0748605 542973 5305778 1.87% Cu, 1.27% Pb and 199 g/t Ag
A0748609 542961 5305784 1.90% Cu, 0.55% Pb and 155 g/t Ag
A0748606 542963 5305780 1.24% Cu, 0.66% Pb and 143 g/t Ag
Indiana-South A0748610 542973 5305720 1.65% Cu and 37 g/t Ag
A0748902 542967 5305724 0.83% Cu and 26 g/t Ag
A0748901 542967 5305724 0.58% Cu and 48 g/t Ag
Indiana-North A0748616 543024 5306170 1.48% Cu, 116 g/t Ag, and 2.43 g/t Au
A0748621 543002 5306171 0.83% Cu and 78 g/t Ag

Work continues throughout the entire property in preparation for the upcoming drilling program and is only focused on identifying new mineralized areas which are then trenched, mapped and sampled. No channels are being conducted at the moment in order to test as many anomalies as possible and to acquire the maximum of information as possible from the favorable units.

