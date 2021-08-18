Wabash Trenching Returns Significantly Higher Silver Results with up to 199 g/t Ag along with Cu (1.90%), Pb (1.27%) and Au (2.43 g/t)
MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR), is very pleased to announce the results from
the trenching in the Indiana area where mineralization was earlier discovered in the summer.
The three trenches in the Indiana area are along strike and extend over 500m with mineralization observed within interbedded metric calcitic marbles and paragneissic units. The major sulfides associated with the mineralization are chalcopyrite, bornite-covellite, sphalerite and galena which are all indicative of additional enrichment patterns within the stratiform copper sequence. The Corporation is working with its technical advisor Dr. Michel Gauthier define the controls of the mineralized system and develop exploration guides and tools that could lead to both increases in grades and widths.
A summary of the important results from the Indiana area is presented in Figure 1 and the table below:
|Trench
|Sample #
|X n83z18
|Y
|Grades
|Indiana
|A0748605
|542973
|5305778
|1.87% Cu, 1.27% Pb and 199 g/t Ag
|A0748609
|542961
|5305784
|1.90% Cu, 0.55% Pb and 155 g/t Ag
|A0748606
|542963
|5305780
|1.24% Cu, 0.66% Pb and 143 g/t Ag
|Indiana-South
|A0748610
|542973
|5305720
|1.65% Cu and 37 g/t Ag
|A0748902
|542967
|5305724
|0.83% Cu and 26 g/t Ag
|A0748901
|542967
|5305724
|0.58% Cu and 48 g/t Ag
|Indiana-North
|A0748616
|543024
|5306170
|1.48% Cu, 116 g/t Ag, and 2.43 g/t Au
|A0748621
|543002
|5306171
|0.83% Cu and 78 g/t Ag
Work continues throughout the entire property in preparation for the upcoming drilling program and is only focused on identifying new mineralized areas which are then trenched, mapped and sampled. No channels are being conducted at the moment in order to test as many anomalies as possible and to acquire the maximum of information as possible from the favorable units.
0 Kommentare