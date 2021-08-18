checkAd

Ambu Short Position Increased By Marshall Wace

Autor: PLX AI
18.08.2021, 13:15  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.81% in shares issued by Ambu, up from 0.71% previously.

(PLX AI) – Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.81% in shares issued by Ambu, up from 0.71% previously.
Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ambu Short Position Increased By Marshall Wace (PLX AI) – Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.81% in shares issued by Ambu, up from 0.71% previously.

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
PREVIEW: Carlsberg Expected to Raised Guidance as Asia Drives Growth, Analysts Say
Hartmann Q2 EBIT DKK 71 Million
Embracer Q1 EBITDA SEK 1,532.2 Million
Jyske Bank Cut to Sell at Nordea After Top-Line Earnings Miss Estimates
Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up
Coloplast Q3 Organic Growth Misses Expectations; Shares Fall
PREVIEW: Coloplast Sales Rebound, Cost Inflation in Focus at Q3 Report, Analysts Say
Ambu Drops 3% After Downgrades at JPMorgan, Nordea
Lundbeck Revenue Misses Consensus; Cuts Revenue Outlook on Generic Competition
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
Airbnb Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees Higher EBITDA in H2
Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
Telekom Austria Buys 5G Spectrum in Croatia for EUR 14.1 Million
Equinor Benefitting from Higher Commodity Prices, Lower Taxes, Kepler Says in Upgrade to Buy
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:48 UhrAmbu Drops 3% After Downgrades at JPMorgan, Nordea
PLX AI | Analysen
17.08.21Ambu Falls 6% After Product Launch Is Postponed
PLX AI | Analysen
17.08.21Ambu Q3 Revenue, Organic Growth Slightly Above Estimates
PLX AI | Analysen
16.08.21PREVIEW: Ambu to Give Duodenoscope Details in Partially Pre-Released Earnings
PLX AI | Analysen
09.08.21Ambu Short Position Reduced By Marshall Wace
PLX AI | Analysen
05.08.21Ambu Short Position Initiated By Kuvari Partners
PLX AI | Analysen
20.07.21Ambu Falls as BofA Sees 60% Downside on Single-Use Endoscope Challenges
PLX AI | Analysen