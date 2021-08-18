Strategic Metals Updates Results from Its Nikki Project Located in the Newly Recognized Kluane Porphyry Cu-Au Belt, SW Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic" or the "Company") announces results from a recently completed program comprising geological mapping and soil geochemical sampling at its Nikki copper-gold …

The Nikki project is situated in southwestern Yukon, 25 km northwest of the Mint project ( see Company news release dated August 11, 2021 ) and 16 km west of the Alaska Highway (Figure 1). Both Nikki and Mint are 100% owned by Strategic and neither is subject to underlying royalty interests. The Nikki project comprises 40 mineral claims, encompassing 800 hectares (8 km 2 ), and is located within the Traditional Territory of the White River First Nation.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic" or the "Company") announces results from a recently completed program comprising geological mapping and soil geochemical sampling at its Nikki copper-gold porphyry project, which is located in the Kluane belt where the Company's research and exploration has recognized a string of promising high-level porphyry copper-gold prospects.

The Nikki area was first staked in 1910, making it one of the oldest mineral occurrences in western Yukon, but little exploration was done on it prior to Strategic staking its claims in 2004 despite the fact that it was recognized as a porphyry target in the late 1960s soon after Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit was discovered 120 km to the northeast.

The Nikki porphyry system is hosted in a northwesterly-elongated, early Cretaceous intrusive complex composed of tabular bodies of fine grained diorite and younger porphyritic granodiorite, which intrude a section of Paleozoic argillites with minor limestone lenses. A system of Miocene porphyry dykes cut the older intrusions and sedimentary wallrocks. The target is marked by very strong copper and gold stream sediment anomalies, a magnetic high and a large gossan.

Work by Strategic has defined a 2000 m long by up to 1100 m wide soil geochemical anomaly that is cored by high copper values with scattered anomalous values for lead, zinc and silver on the northern and eastern flanks. Gold-in-soil values are strong within the porphyry but are also high on the flanks where mineralized skarns and veins have been noted. Peak soil values are 3060 ppm copper, 1590 ppb gold, 45.5 ppm silver, 4970 ppm lead and 3950 ppm zinc, as illustrated on Figures 2-6.

The Nikki project has also responded well to geophysical surveys (magnetic, radiometric and induced polarization). A pronounced magnetic high that coincides with the diorite/granodiorite complex (Figure 7) is locally accompanied by strong radiometric highs that are attributed to potassic alteration (Figure 8), and areas of moderate chargeability. The geological setting, soil geochemical patterns and geophysical response are all consistent with a high-level alkalic porphyry system.