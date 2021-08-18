Mine Construction on Schedule for NextSource Materials Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its mine construction schedule is on track and on budget for its Molo Graphite Project in …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its mine construction schedule is on track and on budget for its Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar.

Construction is on track, with all major equipment fabricated and ready to be received by the EPC

Overall project progress exceeds 25% completion

Personnel have been mobilized to site in Madagascar

Site works are on schedule to commence in Q3/Q4 2021

Plant equipment installation at site is on schedule to begin in Q1/Q2 2022

Mine is fully funded and on schedule to commission in Q2 2022

The Company's engineering, procurement, and construction management ("EPCM") contractor, Erudite Strategies Ltd., reports that the attrition and ball mills, crushers, flotation columns, screeners, feeders, mixing tanks, bagging and drying systems have been fabricated and are ready for assembly. These comprise the major components of the Molo mine processing plant.

This equipment will shortly be received by the Company's engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") firm, in order to begin assembling the modules. The EPC firm specializes in the design, engineering, construction and assembly of fully modular processing plants, and is the reason that the Company's Molo mine is able to have a very low mine capital cost ("CAPEX") versus its competition and can reach the commissioning stage inside of 12 months from initiation of construction.

Company personnel have been mobilized to Madagascar to begin preparations for site works, which are on schedule to commence in Q3/Q4 2021. Plant equipment is on track to be delivered to site in Q1 2022, with plant equipment module installation at site on schedule to begin in Q1/Q2 2022.

The various challenges associated with the construction of a mine during a global pandemic have been mitigated through the fabrication and assembly of the processing plant as a modular, ‘turn-key' facility. This construction philosophy has enabled small, nimble technical teams to work on their components of the Molo mine in isolation, while minimizing the personnel and time required throughout the construction process.

Fully Funded to Production

Phase 1 of NextSource's Molo Graphite Project is fully funded and is expected to be the next graphite mine to enter production outside of China. The Company does not require any more money to reach commissioning, which is on schedule for Q2 2022, after receiving US$29.5 million in funding from its strategic investor, Vision Blue Resources ("Vision Blue") in May 2021. Founded by Sir Mick Davis, Vision Blue is NextSource's largest shareholder and is a private investment company with a focus on metals and minerals linked to the clean energy revolution.