Gibraltar Industries to Participate in Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Tim Murphy are scheduled to participate at the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference, which will be held virtually, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, holding meetings with investors that day.

The Company’s latest investor presentation is available on Gibraltar’s website at https://ir.gibraltar1.com/reports-presentations.