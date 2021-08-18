checkAd

Performant Financial Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021   

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and related analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity services industry, today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered public offering of up to 10,525,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.80 per share.

All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are to be sold by the Company. In addition, the Company granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,578,750 shares of its common stock at the public offering price.

The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, but excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, are expected to be approximately $40.0 million. The offering is scheduled to close on or about August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as the lead book-running manager and Colliers Securities LLC is acting as the co-book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The shares will be issued pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-258178) that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on August 12, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, telephone: 612-334-6300 or by email at prospectus@chlm.com.

Wertpapier


