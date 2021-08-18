Decibel Therapeutics Appoints Cynthia Hu as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

“Cynthia brings to Decibel more than 20 years of strategy, operations and legal experience, including 15 years in the life sciences industry. She joins us at a critical juncture as we pursue our long-term ambition to build a leading biotech company focused on hearing and balance disorders,” said Laurence Reid, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Decibel.

Ms. Hu joins Decibel after 15 years with CASI Pharmaceuticals, where she served first as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary before being appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2008. Prior to joining CASI, Ms. Hu was a senior attorney with the corporate and finance practice group at Powell Goldstein LLP in Washington, DC, advising clients on all corporate and financing matters. Before that, she served as corporate and securities counsel for a NYSE-listed financial institution and worked in private practice at Klehr, Harrison, Harvey & Branzburg, LLP and Littman & Krooks, LLP. Ms. Hu holds a bachelor’s degree from New York University and earned her law degree from Rutgers University School of Law. She is co-founder of Women in Bio, an organization supporting the professional and personal growth of women in the life sciences.

“I am excited to be joining Decibel in the company’s pursuit of life-changing therapies targeting the inner ear. Decibel has assembled a talented and dedicated team supported by a world-class set of investors and advisors and is well positioned to pioneer the development of gene therapies for the treatment of serious hearing and balance disorders,” said Ms. Hu.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all. For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow us on Twitter.

