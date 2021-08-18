TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Back Forty – a cannabis brand from Auxly Cannabis Group (TSX – XLY) (“Auxly”) – introduces Back Forty 40s, a new, straight-roll offering available now in Ontario at OSC.ca and at cannabis retail stores across the province. 40s are 0.35g single-strain, straight pre-rolls, machine rolled for a consistent, even burn with enhanced airflow and big flavour. Back Forty 40s launch with two high-potency cultivars – Animal Mints and Wedding Pie – and are presented in resealable, recyclable packages of 10, optimized for sharing out of the pack and preserving freshness. Back Forty is introducing 40s with an irreverent marketing campaign using Out-Of-Home advertising to encourage Canadians to unplug and embrace the outdoors by taking Mondays off through the summer. Back Forty 40s are the centrepiece of a summer of new product launches, which also features new dried flower strains and the brand’s first edible offerings.

“We’re thrilled to launch Back Forty 40s for Canada’s savvy cannabis consumers, looking for high-quality products at affordable prices,” said Brad Canario, Senior Director, Marketing, Auxly. “40s are a truly differentiated offering – leveraging state-of-the-art automation to deliver a straight pre-roll in packaging perfect for that last-minute camping trip or long day spent at the lake. For the launch of Back Forty 40s we wanted to make sure we had something unique in the market that delivered on the brand promise of recalling the simple joys found in nature. The Monday Merries is a challenge to all Canadians to focus on what really matters – getting outside – by including Mondays into the mix on the weekends throughout the rest of the summer.”

Back Forty, Canada’s #1 vape brandi, is launching 40s as the Canadian pre-roll market continues to grow. In 2020, pre-rolls were the second-largest product category in the Canadian market with 17% share of market. So far in 2021, pre-rolls have secured a 19.3% market share through June 30, 2021.ii

Back Forty 40s leverage Auxly genetics – the organically grown, high-potency strains Animal Mints and Wedding Pie. Animal Mints is a cross between Animal ​Cookies x SinMint Cookies, reaching potencies of up to 25%, with a total terpene content of up to 2.3%. Wedding Pie is the marriage of Wedding Cake x Grape Pie, reaching potencies of up to 26%, with up to 2.9% total terpene content.