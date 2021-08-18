Psyence Group Announces the Commencement of Online Sales and Distribution of “GOODMIND” Products

TORONTO and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG) (“Psyence” or the “Company”), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of natural psychedelics in mental health and well-being, is pleased to announce the commencement of online sales and distribution of its premium range of functional mushroom products, GOODMIND. The GOODMIND formulas harness the power of adaptogens; non-toxic, non-psychoactive fungi, used for centuries in traditional medicine for their stress-relieving benefits. GOODMIND is designed to nourish the mind and elevate everyday life by enhancing mental capacity and the body’s ability to adapt to stress.



Psyence has partnered with Goodleaf, a leading wellness and lifestyle brand with a premium range of products infused with African botanicals. Their products exist to enhance emotional wellbeing through inspiring acts of self-care, routine and habit that can enhance quality of life, every day. Goodleaf has demonstrated great competence in launching new consumer goods in an emerging industry. Psyence is experienced in product development, scientific research, procurement, manufacturing, and logistics. Both companies intend to leverage their knowledge and experience in the nutraceutical and supplement industry to create class-leading products in the functional mushroom space.