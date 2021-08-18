checkAd

Clear Blue Technologies International to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 26, 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (‘Clear Blue’ or the ‘Company’) (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid company, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, August 26, 2021, before the market opens. Clear Blue will host a conference call that same day, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review the Company's performance and answer questions. Those interested can register at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E5GEdirFSCiXkz8B25_7EQ

About Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

Clear Blue delivers clean, managed, wireless power – anywhere and anytime. We use our patented Smart Off-Grid technology, delivered through our Energy-as-a-Service business model, to manage lighting, telecom, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems worldwide. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 0YA) and on the OTC venture exchange (OTCBQ: CBUTF). Learn more at www.clearbluetechnologies.com.

Legal Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Miriam Tuerk
Co-Founder and CEO
+1-416-433-3952
miriam@clearbluetechnologies.com
http://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Press Contact
Rebecca Bender
Montieth & Company
155 E 44th St., New York, NY 10017
rbender@montiethco.com





Disclaimer

