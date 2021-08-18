Clear Blue Technologies International to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 26, 2021
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (‘Clear Blue’ or the ‘Company’) (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid company, today announced that it will report
financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, August 26, 2021, before the market opens. Clear Blue will host a conference call that same day, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to
review the Company's performance and answer questions. Those interested can register at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E5GEdirFSCiXkz8B25_7EQ
About Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.
Clear Blue delivers clean, managed, wireless power – anywhere and anytime. We use our patented Smart Off-Grid technology, delivered through our Energy-as-a-Service business model, to manage lighting, telecom, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems worldwide. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 0YA) and on the OTC venture exchange (OTCBQ: CBUTF). Learn more at www.clearbluetechnologies.com.
Miriam Tuerk
Co-Founder and CEO
+1-416-433-3952
miriam@clearbluetechnologies.com
http://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors
Press Contact
Rebecca Bender
Montieth & Company
155 E 44th St., New York, NY 10017
rbender@montiethco.com
