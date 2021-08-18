Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Next Hydrogen") ( TSXV: NXH ), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen electrolyzers, is pleased to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



“We achieved significant milestones in the second quarter which position us to become a leading provider of green hydrogen solutions globally,” said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen. “We successfully closed an oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $55.5 million and subsequently began trading on the TSXV under the symbol “NXH”. The net proceeds from this offering will enable us to accelerate our product development roadmap in order to bring clean, renewable power to the planet.”