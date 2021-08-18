Baltimore Ravens Name DraftKings Official Daily Fantasy, Sports Betting and Free-to-Play Partner

BOSTON and BALTIMORE, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Baltimore Ravens and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced Wednesday a new deal designating DraftKings as the Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner and an Official Sports Betting and Free-to-Play Partner of the team. As DraftKings’ first partner in the state of Maryland, the new deal marks DraftKings’ fifth active strategic agreement with an NFL team, further advancing DraftKings’ relationship with the league as an Official Sports Betting Partner and the Exclusive Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL.



“With the start of the 2021 NFL season upon us, our latest designation with the Baltimore Ravens further exemplifies our commitment to fan engagement by way of the DraftKings experience,” said Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ Chief Business Officer. “The newly penned relationship offers something for every kind of sports fan and will allow them to engage with DraftKings’ digital content, free-to-play product, daily fantasy sports and, perhaps soon, sports betting, to ultimately bring them closer to the action alongside one of the top teams from the AFC North.”