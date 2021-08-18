CSI Launches Registration for TechX

Hosted virtually, TechX will provide product demonstrations, panels and interactive touch points to organizations such as financial institutions, money services providers and insurance companies seeking to optimize their operations and offer an enhanced digital experience to customers. The free event will not only explore additions to CSI’s product suite, but also focus on how organizations can leverage CSI’s solutions to achieve their goals.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions , has launched registration for TechX, to be held Sept. 14-15. The inaugural product showcase will explore CSI’s latest solutions and upcoming product launches and offer a deep dive into its existing solutions. TechX will also highlight the company’s focus on the future of fintech, regtech, cybersecurity and beyond.

Additionally, attendees will gain insight into several key initiatives that are driving the industry forward, including anti-money laundering compliance, cloud technologies, open banking, and AI and machine learning. They will also learn best practices to strengthen customer relationships and overcome the challenges of today’s global environment.

“TechX is designed to foster an exchange of knowledge between our customers and our industry experts,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and CEO. “As the marketplace continues to evolve, we want to ensure organizations are equipped with the latest technology to meet consumers’ growing demands. This year’s TechX event will serve as an invaluable opportunity for our customers to explore CSI’s innovations that will drive success in the coming years.”

To learn more about TechX and register for free, visit www.csiweb.com/TechX.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

