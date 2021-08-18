checkAd

CSI Launches Registration for TechX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 13:35  |  27   |   |   

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has launched registration for TechX, to be held Sept. 14-15. The inaugural product showcase will explore CSI’s latest solutions and upcoming product launches and offer a deep dive into its existing solutions. TechX will also highlight the company’s focus on the future of fintech, regtech, cybersecurity and beyond.

Hosted virtually, TechX will provide product demonstrations, panels and interactive touch points to organizations such as financial institutions, money services providers and insurance companies seeking to optimize their operations and offer an enhanced digital experience to customers. The free event will not only explore additions to CSI’s product suite, but also focus on how organizations can leverage CSI’s solutions to achieve their goals.

Additionally, attendees will gain insight into several key initiatives that are driving the industry forward, including anti-money laundering compliance, cloud technologies, open banking, and AI and machine learning. They will also learn best practices to strengthen customer relationships and overcome the challenges of today’s global environment.

“TechX is designed to foster an exchange of knowledge between our customers and our industry experts,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and CEO. “As the marketplace continues to evolve, we want to ensure organizations are equipped with the latest technology to meet consumers’ growing demands. This year’s TechX event will serve as an invaluable opportunity for our customers to explore CSI’s innovations that will drive success in the coming years.”

To learn more about TechX and register for free, visit www.csiweb.com/TechX.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

Computer Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CSI Launches Registration for TechX Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has launched registration for TechX, to be held Sept. 14-15. The inaugural product showcase will explore CSI’s latest solutions and upcoming product …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Procaps Group Appoints Patricio Vargas as Global Chief Financial Officer to Support Global ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Signature Bank of Arkansas Chooses CSI’s NuPoint Core to Fuel Growth with Innovative, Integrated Bank Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21NVE Bank Selects CSI’s NuPoint Core to Automate Banking Technology and Streamline Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten