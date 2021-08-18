Williams Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE American: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), an energy and industrial infrastructure services company, today reported its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Williams posted revenue of $91.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 26.2% year-over-year, compared with $72.5 million in the prior-year period

The Company reported net income of $2.9 million, an increase of 14.6% year-over-year, or $0.11 per share, in the second quarter versus net income of $2.5 million, or $0.10 per share, in the second quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared with $5.0 million in the prior-year period

was $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared with $5.0 million in the prior-year period As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s backlog was $664.4 million, an increase of 44.2%, compared to $460.6 million as of March 31, 2021, with approximately $199.5 million expected to be converted to revenue over the following twelve months and $123.4 million expected to be converted by the end of the fiscal year

The Company announced on June 1, 2021 that it had been granted an expansion of its nuclear decommissioning scope with Holtec and CDI with the addition of three units at the Indian Point Energy Center (“IPEC”), a multi-year project increase

“I’m pleased to report that Williams’ second quarter results met our expectations,” said Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO of Williams. “Revenue rose 26% year-over-year, while our backlog climbed over $200 million from the end of the first quarter. We are successfully expanding existing customer relationships and are actively engaged in new business development initiatives that leverage our role as a leading, respected provider of infrastructure services across the energy and industrial end markets. This is enabling us to further strengthen our core nuclear business while continuing to diversify into adjacent areas, positioning Williams for the bright future envisioned by our strategic plan. Given the Company’s performance, we are once again reaffirming our prior financial guidance for 2021 and believe we are on track for even greater results in 2022 and beyond.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Compared to Second Quarter 2020

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $91.6 million compared with $72.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting higher revenue across a broad range of the Company’s customers, more than offsetting $12.3 million of lower revenue tied to the Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear construction project.

Gross profit was $9.4 million, or 10.2% of revenue, compared with $9.4 million, or 12.9% of revenue, in the prior-year period, with the lower margin reflecting changes in project mix and lower Vogtle-related work. Gross margins in the second quarter of 2021 were also impacted by the timing of a contract incentive related to a multi-year customer contract. The incentive related to the second quarter of 2020 was earned and recorded in the second quarter of 2020 for $1.1 million; the incentive related to 2021 is anticipated to be recorded in the third quarter. Operating expenses were $6.6 million compared with $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting investment in new business development and an increase in stock compensation expense. The Company reported operating income of $2.7 million versus $3.8 million in the prior-year period. Interest expense was $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus $1.6 million in 2020, as a result of the Company’s refinancing which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.11 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 compared with net income of $2.5 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet

Total liquidity (the sum of unrestricted cash and availability under the Revolving Credit Facility) was $20.6 million at the end of the second quarter. The Company anticipates using its cash generation, supported by significant net operating losses (NOLs), to lower indebtedness during the remainder of fiscal 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $7.7 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $0.5 million of restricted cash, and $33.6 million of bank debt compared with $8.7 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $0.5 million of restricted cash, and $32.1 million of bank debt as of December 31, 2020.

Backlog

Total backlog as of June 30, 2021 was $664.4 million compared with $460.6 million on March 31, 2021. The Company recognized revenue of $91.6 million in the second quarter, booked new awards of $262.2 million, and saw net adjustments and cancellations of $33.2 million, primarily reflecting work scope expansion.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Backlog - beginning of period $ 460,550 $ 443,850 New awards 262,213 299,454 Adjustments and cancellations, net 33,165 73,475 Revenue recognized (91,571) (152,422) Backlog - end of period $ 664,357 $ 664,357

Williams estimates that approximately $199.5 million, or 30.0% of total backlog, will be converted to revenue in the following twelve months and $123.4 million, or 18.6%, of total backlog, will be converted to revenue within the remainder of the fiscal year. This compares with $182.4 million of backlog on March 31, 2021 that the Company anticipated would be converted to revenue over the succeeding twelve-month period.

Outlook

The Company reaffirmed previous guidance (issued February 8, 2021) for the current fiscal year.

2021 Guidance Revenue: $310 million to $320 million Gross margin: 11% to 13% SG&A: 7.75% to 8.25% of revenue Adjusted EBITDA (from continuing operations)*: $16 million to $18 million

*See Note 1 — Non-GAAP Financial Measures for information regarding the use of Adjusted EBITDA and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures.

WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 91,571 $ 72,549 $ 152,422 138,696 Cost of revenue 82,218 63,194 136,971 122,432 Gross profit 9,353 9,355 15,451 16,264 Gross margin 10.2 % 12.9 % 10.1 % 11.7 % Selling and marketing expenses 231 140 442 278 General and administrative expenses 6,372 5,386 12,683 11,586 Depreciation and amortization expense 46 57 87 98 Total operating expenses 6,649 5,583 13,212 11,962 Operating income 2,704 3,772 2,239 4,302 Operating margin 3.0 % 5.2 % 1.5 % 3.1 % Interest expense, net 1,213 1,566 2,506 3,099 Other income, net (1,232 ) (499 ) (1,592 ) (621 ) Total other (income) expense, net (19 ) 1,067 914 2,478 Income from continuing operations before income tax 2,723 2,705 1,325 1,824 Income tax expense 78 196 262 244 Income from continuing operations 2,646 2,509 1,063 1,580 Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income tax 243 (102 ) 164 (156 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 18 (98 ) 37 (80 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations 225 (4 ) 127 (76 ) Net income $ 2,871 $ 2,505 $ 1,190 1,504 Basic earnings per common share Income from continuing operations $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 0.07 Diluted earnings per common share Income from continuing operations $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 0.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 25,683,258 24,773,788 25,306,130 22,560,723 Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 26,436,505 25,190,893 26,069,091 23,205,700

WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE BRIDGE ANALYSIS* Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Bridge (in millions) $ Change Second quarter 2020 revenue $ 72.5 Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 (12.3 ) Decommissioning 6.8 Planned outage 17.7 Fossil 5.2 Other 1.7 Total change 19.1 Second quarter 2021 revenue* $ 91.6 *Numbers may not sum due to rounding

WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,710 $ 8,716 Restricted cash 468 468 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $300 and $351, respectively 30,753 27,549 Contract assets 12,265 7,969 Other current assets 8,116 6,457 Total current assets 59,312 51,159 Property, plant and equipment, net 642 309 Goodwill 35,400 35,400 Intangible assets, net 12,500 12,500 Other long-term assets 5,763 5,712 Total assets $ 113,617 $ 105,080 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,918 $ 6,210 Accrued compensation and benefits 18,540 15,800 Contract liabilities 1,283 2,529 Short-term borrowings 2,064 352 Current portion of long-term debt 1,050 1,050 Other current liabilities 9,872 7,170 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 338 342 Total current liabilities 41,065 33,453 Long-term debt, net 30,528 30,728 Deferred tax liabilities 2,413 2,440 Other long-term liabilities 1,738 2,098 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 4,204 4,466 Total liabilities 79,948 73,185 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 170,000,000 shares authorized and 26,384,670 and 25,926,333 shares issued, respectively, and 25,915,502 and 25,336,442 shares outstanding, respectively 260 256 Paid-in capital 90,836 90,292 Accumulated other comprehensive income 62 28 Accumulated deficit (57,483 ) (58,673 ) Treasury stock, at par (469,168 and 589,891 common shares, respectively) (6 ) (8 ) Total stockholders’ equity 33,669 31,895 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 113,617 $ 105,080

WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 1,190 $ 1,504 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Net (income) loss from discontinued operations (127 ) 76 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (25 ) 41 Depreciation and amortization on plant, property and equipment 86 92 Amortization of deferred financing costs 415 365 Amortization of debt discount 100 — Bad debt expense (51 ) 3 Stock-based compensation 1,460 1,122 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses sold: Accounts receivable (3,040 ) (9,260 ) Contract assets (4,268 ) (3,458 ) Other current assets (1,561 ) (981 ) Other assets (175 ) (591 ) Accounts payable 1,546 (5,235 ) Accrued and other liabilities 4,432 6,586 Contract liabilities (1,246 ) 491 Net cash used in operating activities, continuing operations (1,264 ) (9,245 ) Net cash used in operating activities, discontinued operations (139 ) (141 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,403 ) (9,386 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (418 ) (89 ) Net cash used in investing activities (418 ) (89 ) Financing activities: Repurchase of stock-based awards for payment of statutory taxes due on stock-based compensation (501 ) (218 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 6,488 Debt issuance costs — (325 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings 140,194 114,796 Repayments of short-term borrowings (138,482 ) (114,242 ) Repayments of long-term debt (525 ) (175 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 686 6,324 Effect of exchange rate change on cash 129 (149 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,006 ) (3,300 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 9,184 7,818 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 8,178 $ 4,518 Supplemental Disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 1,887 $ 1,811 Noncash amendment fee related to revolving credit facility $ — $ 150 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 1,553 $ —

WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE (UNAUDITED) This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided below. ADJUSTED EBITDA - CONTINUING OPERATIONS Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income from continuing operations $ 2,646 $ 2,509 $ 1,063 $ 1,580 Add back: Interest expense, net 1,213 1,566 2,506 3,099 Income tax expense 78 196 262 244 Depreciation and amortization expense 46 57 87 98 Stock-based compensation 745 616 1,460 1,087 Other professional fees — 7 — 163 Franchise taxes 62 63 122 139 Settlement expenses — — — 69 Foreign currency (gain) loss 86 (36 ) (4 ) 59 Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations $ 4,876 $ 4,978 $ 5,496 $ 6,538

NOTE 1 — Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA-Continuing Operations

Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP and is not the required form of disclosure by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Adjusted EBITDA is the sum of the Company’s income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, net, and income tax (benefit) expense and unusual gains or charges. It also excludes non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization. The Company’s management believes adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes and unusual gains or charges (stock-based compensation, other professional fees, franchise taxes, foreign currency (gain) loss, and settlement expenses), which are not always commensurate with the reporting period in which such items are included. Williams’ credit facilities also contain ratios based on EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income or as a better measure of liquidity than net cash flows from operating activities, as determined by GAAP, and, therefore, should not be used in isolation from, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measures. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis.

