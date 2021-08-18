checkAd

TravelCenters of America Opens New TA Express Along Interstate 35 in Edgerton, Kansas

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, is pleased to announce the opening of a new TA Express travel center in Edgerton, Kansas, a growing city located along busy Interstate 35, at exit 205. The new TA Express is a franchised location and expands TA’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 275, including 42 franchises. Network growth is a key component of TA’s transformation and TA will continue to focus on franchising to expand its footprint.

TA Express Edgerton is a newly constructed 9,000 square foot building, offering a convenient stop between Kansas City and Wichita. The travel center provides professional drivers with 90 truck parking spaces and is expected to bring nearly 30 new jobs to the local community. Amenities include:

  • Dunkin’ Express, on-site deli with hot and cold food options
  • Store with coffee, snacks and merchandise
  • 90 truck parking spaces
  • 40 car parking spaces
  • Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes
  • 16 gasoline fueling positions
  • Four showers
  • Driver lounge
  • Laundry facilities

Over the past decade, the city of Edgerton has experienced transformational growth, including the addition of thousands of jobs, over $1 billion worth of construction projects and miles of improved roadways. A recently opened green space area was created to provide more enjoyable recreation activities for the community.

“As we continue expanding our footprint across the country, we are strategically opening travel centers in locations where our services are needed by both professional drivers and motorists,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TravelCenters of America. “In partnership with our franchisee, we are proud to join the growing and vibrant Edgerton community and look forward serving both travelers and residents along the Interstate 35 corridor.”

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

