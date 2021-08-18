checkAd

Crescita Therapeutics and STADA Enter 15-Country Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Pliaglis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 13:45  |  41   |   |   

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, and STADA MENA DWC-LLC (“STADA”), a subsidiary of STADA Arzneimittel AG, a specialty pharma, generics and consumer healthcare group, today announced an exclusive commercialization and development license agreement (the “Agreement”) for the exclusive rights to the topical anaesthetic cream Pliaglis, in 15 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region, comprising: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Iraq, Libya and Yemen (the “Territories”).

Under the terms of the Agreement, STADA will be responsible for commercializing Pliaglis in the Territories utilizing its experienced sales force. Crescita will be eligible to receive an upfront payment and will be the exclusive supplier of Pliaglis at a defined price per unit. Crescita will also provide regulatory support to STADA for seeking approval for Pliaglis in the Territories. STADA expects to submit the requisite regulatory filings in the Territories as soon as practicable.

“With this agreement, I am proud to say that we have now been successful in licensing Pliaglis in 32 countries worldwide, a strategic goal toward which we have been working for the greater part of the last two years,” commented Serge Verreault, President and CEO of Crescita. “Selecting the right commercial partners for Pliaglis is key, and we could not have done better than STADA, a global pharma player with presence in over 120 countries, as well as the required network, resources and expertise to make Pliaglis a success in the MENA region. Pliaglis is currently sold in five countries, and we believe that as launches and sales ramp-up, we could see a meaningful impact on Crescita’s recurring revenue from 2024 onwards,” added Mr. Verreault.

“As a proprietary combination of 7% lidocaine and 7% tetracaine, Pliaglis will fit ideally with STADA MENA’s existing pain portfolio as well as with its growing pipeline of value-added products,” commented Carsten Cron, STADA’s Head of Emerging Markets. “We look forward to working closely with our expert partner, Crescita, to bring this therapeutic option to patients and healthcare professionals across the MENA region.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crescita Therapeutics and STADA Enter 15-Country Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Pliaglis Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, and STADA MENA DWC-LLC (“STADA”), a subsidiary of STADA Arzneimittel AG, a specialty pharma, generics …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Procaps Group Appoints Patricio Vargas as Global Chief Financial Officer to Support Global ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020