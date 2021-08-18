Crescita Therapeutics and STADA Enter 15-Country Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Pliaglis

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, and STADA MENA DWC-LLC (“STADA”), a subsidiary of STADA Arzneimittel AG, a specialty pharma, generics and consumer healthcare group, today announced an exclusive commercialization and development license agreement (the “Agreement”) for the exclusive rights to the topical anaesthetic cream Pliaglis, in 15 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region, comprising: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Iraq, Libya and Yemen (the “Territories”).

Under the terms of the Agreement, STADA will be responsible for commercializing Pliaglis in the Territories utilizing its experienced sales force. Crescita will be eligible to receive an upfront payment and will be the exclusive supplier of Pliaglis at a defined price per unit. Crescita will also provide regulatory support to STADA for seeking approval for Pliaglis in the Territories. STADA expects to submit the requisite regulatory filings in the Territories as soon as practicable.

“With this agreement, I am proud to say that we have now been successful in licensing Pliaglis in 32 countries worldwide, a strategic goal toward which we have been working for the greater part of the last two years,” commented Serge Verreault, President and CEO of Crescita. “Selecting the right commercial partners for Pliaglis is key, and we could not have done better than STADA, a global pharma player with presence in over 120 countries, as well as the required network, resources and expertise to make Pliaglis a success in the MENA region. Pliaglis is currently sold in five countries, and we believe that as launches and sales ramp-up, we could see a meaningful impact on Crescita’s recurring revenue from 2024 onwards,” added Mr. Verreault.

“As a proprietary combination of 7% lidocaine and 7% tetracaine, Pliaglis will fit ideally with STADA MENA’s existing pain portfolio as well as with its growing pipeline of value-added products,” commented Carsten Cron, STADA’s Head of Emerging Markets. “We look forward to working closely with our expert partner, Crescita, to bring this therapeutic option to patients and healthcare professionals across the MENA region.”