checkAd

Siemens Gets Order for 21 Desiro ML Trains from ÖBB

Autor: PLX AI
18.08.2021, 13:42  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Siemens Mobility: a further 21 Desiro ML trains for ÖBB.Four-car Desiro ML trains for ÖBB with more than 290 seatsTo date, more than 540 Desiro ML trains from Siemens Mobility in three or four-car versions have been sold worldwideOrder …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Mobility: a further 21 Desiro ML trains for ÖBB.
  • Four-car Desiro ML trains for ÖBB with more than 290 seats
  • To date, more than 540 Desiro ML trains from Siemens Mobility in three or four-car versions have been sold worldwide
  • Order value not given
Siemens Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siemens Gets Order for 21 Desiro ML Trains from ÖBB (PLX AI) – Siemens Mobility: a further 21 Desiro ML trains for ÖBB.Four-car Desiro ML trains for ÖBB with more than 290 seatsTo date, more than 540 Desiro ML trains from Siemens Mobility in three or four-car versions have been sold worldwideOrder …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PREVIEW: GN Store Nord to Post Huge Organic Growth, but Hearing a Question Mark
PREVIEW: Carlsberg Expected to Raised Guidance as Asia Drives Growth, Analysts Say
Hartmann Q2 EBIT DKK 71 Million
Embracer Q1 EBITDA SEK 1,532.2 Million
Jyske Bank Cut to Sell at Nordea After Top-Line Earnings Miss Estimates
Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up
Coloplast Q3 Organic Growth Misses Expectations; Shares Fall
PREVIEW: Coloplast Sales Rebound, Cost Inflation in Focus at Q3 Report, Analysts Say
Ambu Drops 3% After Downgrades at JPMorgan, Nordea
Lundbeck Revenue Misses Consensus; Cuts Revenue Outlook on Generic Competition
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
Airbnb Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees Higher EBITDA in H2
Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
Telekom Austria Buys 5G Spectrum in Croatia for EUR 14.1 Million
Equinor Benefitting from Higher Commodity Prices, Lower Taxes, Kepler Says in Upgrade to Buy
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:35 UhrSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS IM FOKUS: Medizintechniker springt an der Börse zu Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Analysen
17.08.21SARTORIUS IM FOKUS 2: Dank Corona auf dem Weg in den Dax
dpa-AFX | Analysen
17.08.21SARTORIUS IM FOKUS: Dank Corona auf dem Weg in den Dax
dpa-AFX | Analysen
17.08.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft SIEMENS AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
12.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax setzt seine Rekordrally fort
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11.08.21Tech-Market Report: Dialog Semi (DLG) nach Zahlen kaum bewegt; SMA Solar (S92) leichter
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Quartalsberichtssaison: Gute Geschäfte mit Substanz: Diese erfolgreichen Unternehmen locken Aktionäre
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
10.08.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft SIEMENS AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
09.08.21MORGAN STANLEY stuft SIEMENS AG auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
09.08.21Siemens Mobility soll Angebote der spanischen Bahn vernetzen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten