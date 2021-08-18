Siemens Gets Order for 21 Desiro ML Trains from ÖBB
(PLX AI) – Siemens Mobility: a further 21 Desiro ML trains for ÖBB.Four-car Desiro ML trains for ÖBB with more than 290 seatsTo date, more than 540 Desiro ML trains from Siemens Mobility in three or four-car versions have been sold worldwideOrder …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Mobility: a further 21 Desiro ML trains for ÖBB.
- Four-car Desiro ML trains for ÖBB with more than 290 seats
- To date, more than 540 Desiro ML trains from Siemens Mobility in three or four-car versions have been sold worldwide
- Order value not given
