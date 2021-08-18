checkAd

Grown Rogue Appoints Ryan Kee as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 13:55  |  19   |   |   

Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, today announced the promotion of Ryan Kee as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Michael Johnston who has tendered his resignation to the Company. Mr. Johnston served as the Company CFO since Grown Rogue went public in late 2018. Mr. Kee was also elected during the Company’s latest annual general meeting as a director.

Ryan was formerly the Chief Accounting Officer for Grown Rogue since September 1, 2020. Ryan brings extensive accounting and financial experience to the Company where he has been responsible for improving the Company’s accounting and financial practices by ensuring efficient and accurate maintenance of financial records and timely filing of financial results. He is a Certified Public Accountant with over a decade in accounting and financial reporting experience, primarily with Canadian entities reporting under IFRS. Ryan’s previous experience includes leading finance and accounting teams for mining companies where he implemented a multitude of financial planning and reporting systems as well as work in public accounting assurance services for a regional public accounting firm.

“Ryan has met all of our expectations since joining Grown Rogue a year ago and we are excited for him to take a more active role in the leadership of our financial department as the Company continues to scale,” said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue. “We are sorry to lose Mike who was instrumental in getting us public and helping set the foundation for what Ryan is carrying forward.”

“I am excited to take on the new role of CFO for Grown Rogue as we continue to scale and execute on all fronts,” said Mr. Kee. “I look forward to continuing to drive efficiencies and process improvements across all facets of the organization and executing on our long term strategy of being the premier low cost, high quality producer that we have established for ourselves.”

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a vertically-integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to “enhance experiences” through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from “seed to experience.” The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown and indoor premium flower, along with nitro sealed indoor and sungrown pre-rolls and jars.

DISCLAIMER

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational cannabis marketplace in the United States through its indirect operating subsidiaries. Local state laws where its subsidiaries operate permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are disclosed in the Company’s Listing Statement filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information on Grown Rogue International please visit www.grownrogue.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grown Rogue Appoints Ryan Kee as Chief Financial Officer Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, today announced the promotion of Ryan Kee as Chief Financial Officer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Procaps Group Appoints Patricio Vargas as Global Chief Financial Officer to Support Global ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020