PJX Resource's Identifies Sheeted Veins with Gold up to 28 g/t in Fort Knox Type Target in Sullivan Mining District
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. (TSXV:PJX) ("PJX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that grab samples of quartz veins in a granitic intrusion returned gold values ranging from anomalous to 28,841 ppb (28.84 g/t) gold on PJX's Zinger Property Gar Target located in the Vulcan Gold Belt of the Sullivan Mining District near Cranbrook, southeastern British Columbia, Canada.
"The style of gold mineralization and the intrusion hosting the gold appear similar in type to the Fort Knox gold deposit in Alaska" states Mr. John Keating, President and CEO of PJX Resources. "Fort Knox and the Gar intrusive target both have visible gold that occurs mainly as sheeted veins within Cretaceous granite that intrudes Proterozoic sedimentary rocks. The sulphide content of veins is low in both the Fort Knox and the Gar intrusive, and gold mineralization is associated with elevated bismuth, molybdenum and tungsten. Associated hydrothermal alteration is not significant in either camp."
Fort Knox has produced 7.5 million ounces of gold since 1969. Host granite has a surface exposure of approximately 1100 by 600 meters, comparable to the PJX Gar intrusive target area of approximately 1200 by 500 meters.
A 1,600 m long gold soil anomaly occurs over the Gar Intrusive. The intrusive is largely covered by overburden and has not been explored with geophysics or been drill tested. Airborne EM and magnetic surveys along with follow-up mapping and prospecting are ongoing this summer to help define targets to drill.
In Summary
- Sheeted quartz veins with gold (Photo A below) occur within and along the margins of a felsic (granitic) intrusive, the Gar intrusive of Cretaceous age (Figure 1 below).
- PJX grab samples of veins returned gold values ranging from anomalous to 28.84 g/t gold.
- Gold occurs as visible gold or with minor sulphide (Photos B & C below).
- Possible multiple generations of veins with gold.
- Compilation of pre-PJX soil survey data has identified a 1,600 m long gold in soil anomaly, that corresponds with showings of gold found in sheeted veins. (Figure 2 below)
- Bismuth and molybdenum soil anomalies also occur in the Gar intrusive and proximal sediments.
- Gold with magnetite occurs locally in sedimentary rocks proximal to the Gar Intrusive.
- The Gar intrusive is largely covered by overburden, has not been explored with geophysics, and has never been drilled.
