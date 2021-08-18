PJX Resource's Identifies Sheeted Veins with Gold up to 28 g/t in Fort Knox Type Target in Sullivan Mining District

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. (TSXV:PJX) ("PJX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that grab samples of quartz veins in a granitic intrusion returned gold values ranging from anomalous to 28,841 ppb (28.84 …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. (TSXV:PJX) ("PJX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that grab samples of quartz veins in a granitic intrusion returned gold values ranging from anomalous to 28,841 ppb (28.84 g/t) gold on PJX's Zinger Property Gar Target located in the Vulcan Gold Belt of the Sullivan Mining District near Cranbrook, southeastern British Columbia, Canada.

"The style of gold mineralization and the intrusion hosting the gold appear similar in type to the Fort Knox gold deposit in Alaska" states Mr. John Keating, President and CEO of PJX Resources. "Fort Knox and the Gar intrusive target both have visible gold that occurs mainly as sheeted veins within Cretaceous granite that intrudes Proterozoic sedimentary rocks. The sulphide content of veins is low in both the Fort Knox and the Gar intrusive, and gold mineralization is associated with elevated bismuth, molybdenum and tungsten. Associated hydrothermal alteration is not significant in either camp."