checkAd

PJX Resource's Identifies Sheeted Veins with Gold up to 28 g/t in Fort Knox Type Target in Sullivan Mining District

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. (TSXV:PJX) ("PJX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that grab samples of quartz veins in a granitic intrusion returned gold values ranging from anomalous to 28,841 ppb (28.84 …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. (TSXV:PJX) ("PJX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that grab samples of quartz veins in a granitic intrusion returned gold values ranging from anomalous to 28,841 ppb (28.84 g/t) gold on PJX's Zinger Property Gar Target located in the Vulcan Gold Belt of the Sullivan Mining District near Cranbrook, southeastern British Columbia, Canada.

"The style of gold mineralization and the intrusion hosting the gold appear similar in type to the Fort Knox gold deposit in Alaska" states Mr. John Keating, President and CEO of PJX Resources. "Fort Knox and the Gar intrusive target both have visible gold that occurs mainly as sheeted veins within Cretaceous granite that intrudes Proterozoic sedimentary rocks. The sulphide content of veins is low in both the Fort Knox and the Gar intrusive, and gold mineralization is associated with elevated bismuth, molybdenum and tungsten. Associated hydrothermal alteration is not significant in either camp."

Fort Knox has produced 7.5 million ounces of gold since 1969. Host granite has a surface exposure of approximately 1100 by 600 meters, comparable to the PJX Gar intrusive target area of approximately 1200 by 500 meters.

A 1,600 m long gold soil anomaly occurs over the Gar Intrusive. The intrusive is largely covered by overburden and has not been explored with geophysics or been drill tested. Airborne EM and magnetic surveys along with follow-up mapping and prospecting are ongoing this summer to help define targets to drill.

In Summary

  • Sheeted quartz veins with gold (Photo A below) occur within and along the margins of a felsic (granitic) intrusive, the Gar intrusive of Cretaceous age (Figure 1 below).
  • PJX grab samples of veins returned gold values ranging from anomalous to 28.84 g/t gold.
  • Gold occurs as visible gold or with minor sulphide (Photos B & C below).
  • Possible multiple generations of veins with gold.
  • Compilation of pre-PJX soil survey data has identified a 1,600 m long gold in soil anomaly, that corresponds with showings of gold found in sheeted veins. (Figure 2 below)
  • Bismuth and molybdenum soil anomalies also occur in the Gar intrusive and proximal sediments.
  • Gold with magnetite occurs locally in sedimentary rocks proximal to the Gar Intrusive.
  • The Gar intrusive is largely covered by overburden, has not been explored with geophysics, and has never been drilled.
Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1

Seite 1 von 3
PJX Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PJX Resource's Identifies Sheeted Veins with Gold up to 28 g/t in Fort Knox Type Target in Sullivan Mining District TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. (TSXV:PJX) ("PJX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that grab samples of quartz veins in a granitic intrusion returned gold values ranging from anomalous to 28,841 ppb (28.84 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results and Outlook in Advance ...
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower
Pennexx Builds a Powerhouse of Advisory Board Members Bringing over 100 Years of Executive ...
PEDEVCO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update
Thermic Science Files 2021 Second Quarter Financials Ending June 30, 2021, Continuing to Bring the ...
Greenpro to Dividend SEATech Shares and Sets Shareholder Record Date
Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent Announcement of Over $1,000,000 in Orders Received by its ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21PJX Resources Options Historical Estella Mine Property From Imperial Metals
Accesswire | Analysen