Calian Health Expands Clinical Trials and Patient Support Programs to Customers in New Markets

Innovative healthcare service ensures patients around the world get the support they need, even in a pandemic

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, announced an expansion of clinical trial and patient support programs (PSPs) to pharmaceutical customers in eight new markets.

Calian Health delivers on-demand nursing support at the most convenient location for the patient - whether at home, work, pharmacy or clinic. This expansion brings timely, high-quality care to patients in European countries and the US. While this announcement is not material, it represents a significant milestone in Calian service line evolution and customer diversification growth pillars.

The expansion is the direct result of overachieving industry target metrics during a 2020 pharmaceutical clinical trial pilot program. The pilots were implemented to re-start previous, non-Calian programs that had experienced service interruptions during the pandemic. The pilot program quickly surpassed key performance indicators for the industry. Calls to international call centers were answered within two minutes and patients requiring in-home nursing services were assigned to a nurse within 45 minutes - far surpassing the industry standard of 48 hours - and first patient visits were completed in four days, reducing the time to care by +70%, based on the industry average of 14 days.

"When we were approached by our client to help resolve a pandemic-related service interruption, we were able to respond quickly because of our patient support expertise and existing infrastructure, at the heart of which is our proprietary resource management software platform," said Jeff Smith, President, Alio Health, a Calian company. "Expanding on this proven approach to customers in new markets is a natural evolution of our service platform."

Within weeks of the successful clinical trial pilot, Calian Health expanded its home healthcare services to customers across eight new markets. By January 2021, the company had onboarded personnel internationally and welcomed its first patient enrollment in the Netherlands.

"We are excited to work with our global partners, to deliver clinical services that go beyond industry expectations by leveraging a new model for high-quality, cost-effective healthcare," said Gordon McDonald, President, Calian Health.

