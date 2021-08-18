Calian Health Expands Clinical Trials and Patient Support Programs to Customers in New Markets

Innovative healthcare service ensures patients around the world get the support they need, even in a pandemicOTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, …

Innovative healthcare service ensures patients around the world get the support they need, even in a pandemic OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, announced an expansion of clinical trial and patient support programs (PSPs) to pharmaceutical customers in eight new markets. Calian Health delivers on-demand nursing support at the most convenient location for the patient - whether at home, work, pharmacy or clinic. This expansion brings timely, high-quality care to patients in European countries and the US. While this announcement is not material, it represents a significant milestone in Calian service line evolution and customer diversification growth pillars.