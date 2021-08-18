SusGlobal Completes Purchase of 40,000 Square Foot Facility with 65,000 Metric Tonne Annual Capacity in Hamilton

Capacity to produce approximately $2 million worth of organic fertilizer dailyAcquisition exponentially increases SusGlobal's capacity for commercialization and distribution of proprietary products to ramp revenues and cash flowsTORONTO, ON / …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. (" SusGlobal ") or (the " Company ") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SusGlobal Energy Canada I Ltd. (" SusGlobal Canada I "), completed the purchase of a 40,535 square foot facility on 3.26 acres (the " Property ") located at 520 Nash Road North, in Hamilton, Ontario, which includes an Environmental Compliance Approval (" ECA ") to process 65,884 metric tonnes per annum of organic waste, 24 hours per day 7 days a week.

As per the terms of the Purchase Agreement, SusGlobal Canada I provided an initial deposit of US$158,440 (CA$200,000) on February 10, 2021 and conducted both a Phase I and a Phase II Environmental Site Assessment. The parties signed a waiver of all due diligence and the Company advanced a further US$118,830 (CA$150,000) on June 1, 2021 towards the purchase price of US$3,564,900 (CA$4,500,000). On August 3, 2021, the vendor agreed to credit the Company as an adjustment on Closing US$297,075 (CA$375,000) and receive 300,000 common shares of the Company. Of the balance of the purchase price (including adjustments), we paid US$1,415,455 (CA$1,786,739) in cash and we paid US$1,584,400 (CA$2,000,000) in the form of a take-back mortgage granted in favour of the seller on closing on August 17, 2021.

The facility will be designed to produce, distribute and warehouse the Company's SusGro™ organic liquid fertilizer and other products that are provided under private label and sold through big box retailers, consumer lawn and garden suppliers, and for end use to the wine, cannabis and agriculture industries. With the addition of a further 11,000 square feet of office space and R&D labs, the Hamilton facility will also house the continued development of SusGlobal's proprietary formulations and branded liquid and dry organic fertilizers.

"We are pleased to have taken ownership title of an additional facility with a high-value Environmental Compliance Approval and strategically located to provide a contingency plan to our municipal clients that are already using our Bellville facility where we intake organic waste. Equally important is the Hamilton facility's proximity to agricultural clients who purchase our outbound products including liquid and dry organic fertilizers. This acquisition exponentially increases SusGlobal's capacity for commercialization and distribution of our proprietary products, enabling us we believe to ramp revenues and cash flows through fertilizer sales, tipping fees for intaking municipal organic waste, and carbon credits as Leaders in The Circular Economy®," stated Marc Hazout, President and CEO of SusGlobal.