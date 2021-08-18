checkAd

New DTS Play-Fi Home Theater Technology is the First to Provide a Wireless Surround Sound Experience Directly from Wi-Fi Enabled Televisions

DTS, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced DTS Play-Fi is bringing wireless surround sound to the masses. By working over industry-standard Wi-Fi, Play-Fi Home Theater adds a first-of-its-kind surround sound capability to TVs without incurring additional hardware costs for manufacturers or consumers. Televisions featuring DTS Play-Fi Home Theater will hit the market in the third quarter of 2021 and are compatible with the existing ecosystem of Play-Fi soundbars, speakers, and amplifiers in the market today.

DTS Play-Fi’s latest innovation solves long-standing industry issues related to poor sound quality from ever thinner TVs and the limited appeal of surround sound in the home due to the inherent aesthetic challenges of speaker wires and HDMI cables. Play-Fi Home Theater offers a number of configurations to wirelessly upgrade a TV’s audio performance and bring life-like surround sound to any room. Consumers using TVs featuring Play-Fi Home Theater can:

  • Use the TV’s built-in speakers as part of the surround system or upgrade them with a Play-Fi enabled soundbar or discrete Play-Fi enabled front speakers to improve audio quality without creating unsightly wiring between TVs and external speakers or electronics
  • Add Play-Fi enabled speakers as surround speakers to envelop the listener in sound
  • Add up to two Play-Fi enabled subwoofers to bring deep room-shaking bass to the TV
  • Utilize Play-Fi’s complementary functionality, like multi-room grouping of the TV with Play-Fi enabled speakers for music and TV audio, and app-based headphone listening

DTS Play-Fi automatically adapts to the number of speakers connected to the TV giving users a modular way to meet the needs of their room or a path to upgrade over time as they purchase additional components.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this latest DTS Play-Fi Home Theater technology to the market,” said Dannie Lau, General Manager DTS Play-Fi. “Consumers no longer need to compromise aesthetics for an improved audio experience. They can attain better sound quality simply by using a wireless subwoofer placed out of sight or build a high-performance home theater using a full complement of wireless speakers and subwoofers.”

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with hundreds of interoperable speakers, televisions, soundbars, set-top boxes, and A/V receivers available from over 30 leading consumer electronics brands, allowing customers the ability to interoperate and find the right product for their individual needs.

For more information about DTS Play-Fi, please visit www.play-fi.com. For more information about DTS, please visit www.dts.com or connect with DTS on Facebook, Twitter (@DTS) and Instagram (@DTS).

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, Play-Fi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE: Xperi Holding Corporation

XPER-P

