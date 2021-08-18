checkAd

HilltopSecurities Strengthens Footprint, Adds Key Professionals to Public Finance Division

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed a pair of key financial services leaders to its Public Finance division in Florida and Minnesota. John Pellicci will serve as senior managing director, head of municipal high yield underwriting and sales, while Yaffa Rattner will serve as senior managing director, head of municipal credit in the firm’s Public Finance division.

The two bring a combined 67 years of financial services experience to HilltopSecurities’ team of financial professionals and will report to Todd Bleakney, senior managing director, co-head of Debt Capital Markets.

“John and Yaffa will be wonderful additions to our Public Finance division,” said Bleakney. “They are both seasoned professionals and will only enhance our ability to serve our clients. I look forward to working with them.”

“With the addition of Yaffa and John, we continue to strengthen our capital markets effort across our platform,” said Mike Bartollota, Executive Managing Director, Co-Head of Public Finance/Debt Capital Markets at HilltopSecurities. “We are delighted to have such talented and experienced professionals join our team.”

About John Pellicci
 Pellicci brings 35 years of financial services experience to his role with HilltopSecurities. He joins the firm’s St. Paul office from Piper Sandler, where he served as managing director for the entirety of his career.

“HilltopSecurities continues to add depth to its high-yield municipal platform, and I am excited to join the team,” Pellicci said. “My experience, talents, and abilities are a great fit. I look forward to contributing to the firm.”

Pellicci received a bachelor’s degree in economics from St. Olaf College in Minnesota.

About Yaffa Rattner
 Rattner joins HilltopSecurities’ Boca Raton office bringing nearly three decades of experience in the high yield sector including senior living, charter schools, and special districts. Prior to joining Hilltop, Rattner spent 13 years as managing director, head of municipal credit at Piper Sandler and 12 years at Moody’s Investor Service. In addition, she spent several years as a banker focusing on fiscally challenged credits and head of surveillance for a former AAA bond insurer.

“It’s an honor to join HilltopSecurities,” Rattner said. “I’m excited to be a part of its public finance platform and work with the Hilltop team to create uniquely tailored, well executed capital solutions for its issuer and investor clients.”

Rattner received a bachelor’s degree from Barnard College of Columbia University and a master’s degree with a concentration in Public Finance from Columbia University.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.
 Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service municipal investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

