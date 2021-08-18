Savage Partners with KCS to Construct and Operate Louisiana Railport to Provide Needed Transload and Railcar Storage Solutions for Area Industries

“ Savage has a longstanding relationship with KCS and we’re excited to open this new Louisiana railport and provide a sizable transload and storage facility at their Mossville yard in the coming months,” said Savage President and CEO Kirk Aubry. “We’ve provided rail and loading services for Customers in the Lake Charles area for many years, and look forward to making a difference for even more businesses in Southwest Louisiana.”

Savage is partnering with Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) to construct a multi-commodity railport with transload and railcar storage capabilities in Mossville, La. Savage will own and operate the railport, being built on property leased from KCS at its Mossville Rail Yard. Savage’s Mossville facility is expected to be operational by January 2022 and will optimize and provide a critical link in the supply chains of Lake Charles area refineries, chemical plants and other businesses.

“We are excited about this partnership with Savage, as the Louisiana railport will provide additional rail capacity and new services for shippers in the Mossville and Lake Charles region, which will expand their supply chain choices and allow for more competitive shipping options,” said KCS President and CEO Pat Ottensmeyer.

Savage’s Mossville railport is part of the growing Savage Transload Network of about 50 multi-commodity, rail-connected terminals across North America, and the first developed in partnership with KCS. When completed, the Mossville railport will include over 70 active transloading spots (expanded from 40 existing spots) for moving chemicals, refinery products and other materials between trucks and railcars. It will also have 600 spots for railcar storage, enabling plants, refineries and other area businesses to store railcars closer to their facilities. The railport also provides access to moving products into Mexico on KCS rail lines.

Savage’s transportation (rail, truck, marine), logistics, materials handling and DBOOM (design, build, own, operate, maintain) services can help businesses of all types and sizes safely move and manage bulk materials. For business opportunities, contact Dan Price at DanielP@savageservices.com or (219) 322-0004.

About Savage

Celebrating 75 years in business, Savage is a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, with nearly 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations. The Company’s work in transportation, logistics, materials handling and other services enables its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com/savage-companies

About Kansas City Southern

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south-central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.

