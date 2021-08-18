checkAd

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces Digital Multiphase Controller for Telecom and General-Purpose Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today introduces the first product of the AOS Digital Controller product portfolio. The AOZ97774QE is offered in a QFN 5mm x 5mm package and provides the industry’s most flexible DC/DC controller supporting 5G Wireless, Networking, Optical Communication, and General-Purpose DC/DC applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005163/en/

AOZ97774 Dual Output 3+1 Phase Digital VCOT controller with pin strap selectable device configurations. Provides high performance and flexibility to support multiple platforms with a single device. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AOZ97774 Dual Output 3+1 Phase Digital VCOT controller with pin strap selectable device configurations. Provides high performance and flexibility to support multiple platforms with a single device. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The AOZ97774QE provides DC/DC power conversion from the 12V power rail to Point-of-Load voltage for all main subsystems of the 5G wireless network, including CU, DU, and RU platforms. The part can be used for all 12V input applications where multi-phase power is required, and the main output is three phases or less. The Control Unit (CU), Digital Unit (DU), and Radio Unit (RU) are all critical subsystems that require the higher power that is supported with the AOZ97774QE and AOS Power Stages. The AOZ97774 offers up to 15 stored pin-strapped configurations, which is significantly more stored configurations than other solutions on the market. The multiple configurations allow for the one controller to behave as 15 separate power designs minimizing product management, faster system design, and easier logistics control. The controller also has NVM configuration, with 1,000 times read/write capability, which is also provided for maximum flexibility. This is very useful during the system bring-up and debug process, saving time and improving the reliability of results.

Technical Highlights

The AOZ97774QE Digital Dual Output Multiphase Controller also includes features specifically designed to meet the specifications of the Intel VR13 infrastructure applications. The controller has the SVID Digital High-Speed interface for those applications that have this requirement.

The AOZ97774QE supports the high accuracy IMON/TMON input for use with AOS or competitor Smart Power Stages (SPS). The recommended companion SPS products are AOZ5276, AOZ5273, and AOZ5277. Using the AOZ5276 (80A peak current) SPS, 240A peak can be supported with the three-phase output and 80A peak on the 2nd output. The typical application DC current load per phase is in the range of 25-50A.

Seite 1 von 3
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces Digital Multiphase Controller for Telecom and General-Purpose Applications Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today introduces the first product of the AOS Digital Controller …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Procaps Group Appoints Patricio Vargas as Global Chief Financial Officer to Support Global ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten