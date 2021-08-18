Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces Digital Multiphase Controller for Telecom and General-Purpose Applications

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today introduces the first product of the AOS Digital Controller product portfolio. The AOZ97774QE is offered in a QFN 5mm x 5mm package and provides the industry’s most flexible DC/DC controller supporting 5G Wireless, Networking, Optical Communication, and General-Purpose DC/DC applications.

AOZ97774 Dual Output 3+1 Phase Digital VCOT controller with pin strap selectable device configurations. Provides high performance and flexibility to support multiple platforms with a single device. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The AOZ97774QE provides DC/DC power conversion from the 12V power rail to Point-of-Load voltage for all main subsystems of the 5G wireless network, including CU, DU, and RU platforms. The part can be used for all 12V input applications where multi-phase power is required, and the main output is three phases or less. The Control Unit (CU), Digital Unit (DU), and Radio Unit (RU) are all critical subsystems that require the higher power that is supported with the AOZ97774QE and AOS Power Stages. The AOZ97774 offers up to 15 stored pin-strapped configurations, which is significantly more stored configurations than other solutions on the market. The multiple configurations allow for the one controller to behave as 15 separate power designs minimizing product management, faster system design, and easier logistics control. The controller also has NVM configuration, with 1,000 times read/write capability, which is also provided for maximum flexibility. This is very useful during the system bring-up and debug process, saving time and improving the reliability of results.

Technical Highlights

The AOZ97774QE Digital Dual Output Multiphase Controller also includes features specifically designed to meet the specifications of the Intel VR13 infrastructure applications. The controller has the SVID Digital High-Speed interface for those applications that have this requirement.

The AOZ97774QE supports the high accuracy IMON/TMON input for use with AOS or competitor Smart Power Stages (SPS). The recommended companion SPS products are AOZ5276, AOZ5273, and AOZ5277. Using the AOZ5276 (80A peak current) SPS, 240A peak can be supported with the three-phase output and 80A peak on the 2nd output. The typical application DC current load per phase is in the range of 25-50A.