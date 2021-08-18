Always and Thrive Global Launch First Period Tracker and Wellness App That Helps #EndPeriodPoverty

Procter & Gamble’s Always, a trusted period care brand whose purpose is to build girls’ confidence, and Thrive Global, a leading behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington, announced today the launch of the Always You app, a period tracker and wellness app that helps #EndPeriodPoverty as you use it. This free mobile app is designed to help you track your cycle in less than 30 seconds and improve your holistic well-being.

Visit AlwaysYouApp.com to learn more. (Photo: Business Wire)

In a first-of-its-kind feature, the Always You period tracker lets users improve the lives of others in a tangible way while investing in their own well-being in partnership with Thrive Global. Nearly 1 in 5 girls in the U.S. have missed school due to lack of period products, according to a 2019 Always Confidence and Puberty Study. Science also shows that giving back can be a powerful form of self-care, and has been connected to lower rates of depression and higher self-reported levels of happiness and well-being. The Always You period tracker will enable more users to give back daily, helping build a country where no girl has to miss out on school because she doesn’t have access to period protection. By simply registering and engaging with the app, users can spark donations of period products to help #EndPeriodPoverty through partners like Feeding America.

“Always has been working to help build girls’ confidence for more than 35 years, and we are always looking for ways to do more. Our consumers have been using our online period tracker in our Always website for years, and we are now making it more accessible with our new Always You Mobile App. And like everything we do at Always, we saw an opportunity to continue our social impact by turning this into another way for consumers to contribute to help #EndPeriodPoverty,” said Laura Magon, Senior Director of Procter & Gamble for Global Fem Care Innovations – maker of Always. “The pandemic has also spotlighted how women are disproportionally impacted by mental health and wellness concerns. We are thrilled to partner with Thrive Global as we developed more than just a period tracker. Together, we created a wellness platform that provides exclusive Thrive Microsteps to help our consumers improve their overall well-being.”