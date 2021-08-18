More Than 70% of Hispanic Millennials Providing Financial Support to Family Members – With Many Increasing Their Support During the Pandemic

As Hispanic millennials continue to weather significant financial impacts from the pandemic, nearly three-quarters (72%) are also providing financial support to family – far more than non-Hispanic millennials (53%) – according to new research from Bank of America’s Better Money Habits. Additionally, nearly one-quarter (23%) increased or are increasing financial support for family due to the pandemic, including immediate and/or extended family.

The survey also revealed that nearly half of Hispanic millennials (45%) contributed less than $1,000 to savings or investments over the last year, and nearly one-quarter (23%) were not able to save at all. Despite these challenges, half (51%) of Hispanic millennials are optimistic about their financial outlook and many are taking positive steps toward a more financially secure future.