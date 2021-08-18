More Than 70% of Hispanic Millennials Providing Financial Support to Family Members – With Many Increasing Their Support During the Pandemic
As Hispanic millennials continue to weather significant financial impacts from the pandemic, nearly three-quarters (72%) are also providing financial support to family – far more than non-Hispanic millennials (53%) – according to new research from Bank of America’s Better Money Habits. Additionally, nearly one-quarter (23%) increased or are increasing financial support for family due to the pandemic, including immediate and/or extended family.
The survey also revealed that nearly half of Hispanic millennials (45%) contributed less than $1,000 to savings or investments over the last year, and nearly one-quarter (23%) were not able to save at all. Despite these challenges, half (51%) of Hispanic millennials are optimistic about their financial outlook and many are taking positive steps toward a more financially secure future.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
“Many Hispanic millennials are providing financial support to family and facing disproportionate impacts from drops in savings and other financial hardships, underscoring the need for guidance as they take proactive steps to rebuild financial security,” said Christine Channels, Head of Community Banking and Client Protection at Bank of America. “Through our Better Money Habits platform, we’re committed to arming individuals and families with the resources and guidance to help navigate challenging times, prepare for the future and reach their financial goals.”
Other key findings from this research include:
Gaps in savings and emergency funding, and job instability pose serious challenges
- Prior to the pandemic, 40% of Hispanic millennials did not have an emergency fund (vs. 34% of non-Hispanic millennials), and 27% didn’t have enough saved to weather the impacts of the pandemic (vs. 17%).
- Seventy-two percent say the pandemic impacted their ability to save – more so than non-Hispanic millennials (59%).
- Today, 38% are still finding it difficult to save (vs. 29% of non-Hispanic millennials), one-quarter (24%) are living paycheck-to-paycheck, and 13% are having trouble paying rent/mortgage or other essential expenses.
- As job insecurity remains a pressing challenge, the survey found that one-in-five (19%) Hispanic millennials are still unemployed.
- Twenty-six percent say reduced income is a top barrier to achieving their financial goals, followed by being unable to save (25%) and job instability (19%).
- Compounding these challenges, 51% of Hispanic millennials do not have a financial role model or anyone to turn to for financial advice – notably more than non-Hispanic millennials (39%).
Family is the cornerstone of Hispanic millennials’ financial lives
|Diskussion: Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare