Nightfood (OTCQB NGTF) Adds 5-Hour Energy Co-Founder Tom Morse to Board of Directors

Tarrytown, NY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consumer Goods Visionary Joins Fast-Growing Snack Brand Intent on Pioneering a Billion-Dollar Night Snack Category

via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company addressing America’s $50 billion night snack problem, today announced the addition of consumer goods veteran, and co-founder of 5-Hour Energy, Tom Morse to the Company’s Board of Directors.

This addition to the Board of Directors continues a transformational year for the fast-growing brand.  In the last 4 months, Nightfood announced its highest-revenue quarter, highest-revenue year, established distribution in over 1,000 Walmart stores and closed a $4.5 million financing/refinancing round to strengthen the balance sheet and eliminate all corporate debt.

Nutrition impacts sleep quality.  It is estimated that over 85% of adults snack regularly at night, combining to spend over $1 billion weekly on nighttime snacks.  Researchers believe that cravings for sweets and fats naturally peak at night, which explains why the most popular choices are cookies, chips, and ice cream.  These are understood to be both unhealthy and disruptive to sleep quality. Not surprisingly, most night snackers report feeling guilty about their nighttime snacking.

Nightfood believes that it is the only company directly addressing this $50 billion consumer spend, and the impact of nutritional choices on sleep quality.  The Company’s night snacks are formulated by sleep experts and nutritionists to be the right choice at night because they support better sleep rather than disrupting it.  In addition to mainstream supermarket availability, management believes there is significant opportunity to add distribution for sleep-friendly Nightfood in thousands of hotel lobby pantry stores across the country.

“This has been a very exciting and transformational year,” commented Sean Folkson, Chief Executive Officer of Nightfood.  “Adding Tom Morse to our Board of Directors is another monumental step forward on our path to defining the next great consumer category.  I believe our shareholders will greatly benefit from his experience having led 5-Hour Energy and its parent, Living Essentials, through product conceptualization, development, launch, and rapid growth, as well as his successes since.  We see the night snack category about to enter a period of significant expansion and awareness. With Tom on the team, I expect Nightfood will continue to drive the growth of the category, firmly in the leadership position.”

