Assembly Bio Selects Fourth HBV Core Inhibitor Candidate for Advancement Into Clinical Development

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced it has selected a fourth core inhibitor candidate, ABI-4334 (4334), that has been optimized for potency, to advance into clinical development. The company is conducting preclinical work, with the aim of completing regulatory filings and initiating clinical studies as soon as possible in 2022.

“In our mission to deliver finite and curative therapies to individuals with HBV, we have always been committed to developing the most promising candidates, specifically those with the profile to achieve greater, and potentially complete, viral suppression in patients,” said William Delaney, PhD, chief scientific officer of Assembly Bio. “We believe ABI-4334 has a best-in-class preclinical profile with single-digit nanomolar potency against the production of new virus and also the formation of cccDNA. We’re excited to further evaluate this compound and its potential, as we plan for the start of clinical studies next year.”

Assembly Bio selected 4334 based on a preclinical target drug profile that indicates enhanced target coverage and potency to prevent both formation of new virus and covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA), which is responsible for maintaining the HBV viral reservoir. Preclinically to date, the candidate has also demonstrated pan-genotypic activity, an improved resistance profile, pharmacokinetics (PK) predicting once-daily dosing and a favorable safety profile. A comparison of Assembly Bio’s core inhibitor candidates can be found in the table below.

Assembly Bio Core Inhibitors
  HBV DNA
EC50 (nM) 		Cmin Total/Protein
adjusted HBV DNA EC50 		cccDNA
EC50 (nM) 		Cmin Total/Protein
adjusted cccDNA EC50
Vebicorvir 300 mg 154 3 2210 0.2
2158 300 mg 41 19 204 4
3733 300 mg 12 281 62 61
4334 (projected at 300 mg) 0.5 1962 2.4 422

1 Based on preliminary PK in healthy volunteers

