First Western Trust Hires Chuck Watts as Regional President for Arizona

“We are very pleased to have Chuck join our team. His experience, along with our wealth management and private banking expertise, highly personalized service, and broad suite of products and services, offers tremendous value for clients in Arizona,” said Scott Wylie, chairman and CEO of First Western Trust. “Mr. Watts comes to us with over 35 years of wealth management and banking experience, most recently developing and leading teams as regional head of Wells Fargo's Private Banking team in Arizona and several nearby states. His experience and ties to the Scottsdale and Phoenix community over the last 20 years will serve him well as we continue to expand to serve clients in this area. Arizona has similar demographics to our most successful markets and I believe offers the potential to be as significant for us as our Colorado markets in the coming years. We look forward to Chuck strengthening our presence in Arizona and demonstrating how our unique approach and proven process makes us the best private bank for the Western wealth management client for generations.”

Chuck Watts has called the Phoenix and Scottsdale area home since 2000. Chuck’s background includes the University of Arkansas, IESE Universidad de Navarra’s Executive Management Program, and Executive Leadership training program in Madrid while working at BBVA. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and has held FINRA licenses in General Securities, General Securities Principal, Options Securities Principal, and Municipal Securities Principal. Over the last 35 years, his experience includes portfolio and wealth management leadership roles with Merrill Lynch, Boatman’s Trust Co. (now Bank of America), Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and BBVA. In the past 20 years, Chuck has established deep ties to the local community through his support of community, civic, art and charitable organizations, and through board positions including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix. Chuck is currently a member of the CFA Society of Phoenix and the CFA Institute.