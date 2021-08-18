checkAd

Galecto Announces First Patient Treated in Phase 2a Trial of the Oral LOXL2 Inhibitor GB2064 in Myelofibrosis (the MYLOX-1 Trial)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced the treatment of the first patient in a Phase 2a trial of its oral LOXL2 inhibitor GB2064 in myelofibrosis. Myelofibrosis, a form of chronic leukemia, is a rare type of blood cancer in which the normal bone marrow is destroyed by fibrous scar tissue that does not produce blood cells.

The open label MYLOX-1 trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of orally administered GB2064 in 16 patients over 9 months. The trial will also assess impact on fibrosis and quantification of the tissue targeting of GB2064, as well as other aspects of clinical response in myelofibrosis.

“We are very pleased to start this Phase 2a trial with GB2064 in myelofibrosis, which marks a further important milestone in the development of Galecto’s exciting clinical pipeline. There is a significant unmet need in myelofibrosis, with very few therapeutic alternatives. Fibrosis in the tumor micro-environment remains unaddressed and LOXL2 inhibition could be disease modifying,” said Dr. Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto.

The current standard of care for myelofibrosis is JAK inhibitors, but questions remain regarding side effects caused by the mechanism of action. LOXL-2 is an attractive target, as it is upregulated in myelofibrosis fibrotic tissue and plays a key role in fibrosis and disease progression in the tumor micro-environment. Focused inhibition of LOXL-2 is believed to be inherently safer than pan-inhibition of all LOX enzymes because some of the iso-enzymes potentially carry important liabilities. Galecto successfully completed the Phase 1 SAD/MAD study of GB2064 in healthy volunteers without observing any safety issues.

Professor Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the principal investigator of the MYLOX-1 trial, added: “I have long been excited about the prospect of LOXL2 inhibitors in myelofibrosis, and with GB2064 we have a novel and elegant method of inhibiting the enzyme which plays a key fibrotic role. There are a significant number of patients who are in desperate need of novel treatment options and I look forward to further investigating the potential of GB2064 to address this.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galecto Announces First Patient Treated in Phase 2a Trial of the Oral LOXL2 Inhibitor GB2064 in Myelofibrosis (the MYLOX-1 Trial) BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced the treatment of the first patient in a Phase 2a trial of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
EVmo Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results with Record Revenue of $2.7M
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Market Egress Transactions that Increase Corporate Liquidity by ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board