Galecto Announces First Patient Treated in Phase 2a Trial of the Oral LOXL2 Inhibitor GB2064 in Myelofibrosis (the MYLOX-1 Trial)

The open label MYLOX-1 trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of orally administered GB2064 in 16 patients over 9 months. The trial will also assess impact on fibrosis and quantification of the tissue targeting of GB2064, as well as other aspects of clinical response in myelofibrosis.

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced the treatment of the first patient in a Phase 2a trial of its oral LOXL2 inhibitor GB2064 in myelofibrosis. Myelofibrosis, a form of chronic leukemia, is a rare type of blood cancer in which the normal bone marrow is destroyed by fibrous scar tissue that does not produce blood cells.

“We are very pleased to start this Phase 2a trial with GB2064 in myelofibrosis, which marks a further important milestone in the development of Galecto’s exciting clinical pipeline. There is a significant unmet need in myelofibrosis, with very few therapeutic alternatives. Fibrosis in the tumor micro-environment remains unaddressed and LOXL2 inhibition could be disease modifying,” said Dr. Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto.

The current standard of care for myelofibrosis is JAK inhibitors, but questions remain regarding side effects caused by the mechanism of action. LOXL-2 is an attractive target, as it is upregulated in myelofibrosis fibrotic tissue and plays a key role in fibrosis and disease progression in the tumor micro-environment. Focused inhibition of LOXL-2 is believed to be inherently safer than pan-inhibition of all LOX enzymes because some of the iso-enzymes potentially carry important liabilities. Galecto successfully completed the Phase 1 SAD/MAD study of GB2064 in healthy volunteers without observing any safety issues.

Professor Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the principal investigator of the MYLOX-1 trial, added: “I have long been excited about the prospect of LOXL2 inhibitors in myelofibrosis, and with GB2064 we have a novel and elegant method of inhibiting the enzyme which plays a key fibrotic role. There are a significant number of patients who are in desperate need of novel treatment options and I look forward to further investigating the potential of GB2064 to address this.”