checkAd

Rritual Superfoods Inc. Announces $3 Million Bought Deal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rritual Superfoods Inc. (“Rritual” or the “Company”) (CSE: RSF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus” or “Underwriter”), pursuant to which the Clarus has agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, 6,000,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$3,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 before March 5th, 2024. In the event that the common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange at a price of $1.20 or greater per common share for a period of 10 consecutive trading, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, by disseminating a news release advising of the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants (the “Acceleration”) and, in such case, the Unit Warrants shall expire on the 31st day after the date of such notice.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period ending 30 days from the closing of the Offering. In the event the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be C$3,450,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, and by way of a private placement in the United States, and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters, where the Common Shares can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rritual Superfoods Inc. Announces $3 Million Bought Deal NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rritual Superfoods Inc. (“Rritual” or the “Company”) (CSE: RSF) is pleased to announce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
EVmo Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results with Record Revenue of $2.7M
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Market Egress Transactions that Increase Corporate Liquidity by ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board