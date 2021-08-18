Rritual Superfoods Inc. Announces $3 Million Bought Deal

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rritual Superfoods Inc. (“Rritual” or the “Company”) (CSE: RSF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus” or “Underwriter”), pursuant to which the Clarus has agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, 6,000,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$3,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 before March 5th, 2024. In the event that the common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange at a price of $1.20 or greater per common share for a period of 10 consecutive trading, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, by disseminating a news release advising of the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants (the “Acceleration”) and, in such case, the Unit Warrants shall expire on the 31st day after the date of such notice.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period ending 30 days from the closing of the Offering. In the event the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be C$3,450,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, and by way of a private placement in the United States, and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters, where the Common Shares can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.