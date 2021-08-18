checkAd

AGTC Appoints Ophthalmology and Retinal Disease Specialist and Industry R&D Veteran Yehia Hashad, MD to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021   

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, today announced the addition of Yehia Hashad, MD to its Board of Directors.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Hashad to our Board of Directors,” said Sue Washer, President and CEO of AGTC. “His experience as an accomplished pharmaceutical executive and physician, combined with his expertise in ophthalmology and retinal disease, will bring AGTC invaluable perspective and guidance as we work to bring groundbreaking gene therapies to patients.”

For more than 25 years, Dr. Hashad has successfully led global development strategies from research to launch to post-launch management for innovations that address high unmet medical needs. After practicing as an ophthalmologist and retina specialist for many years, Dr. Hashad joined industry and has held several leadership roles in Novartis and Allergan, most recently as Senior Vice President & Global Head of Research and Development at Allergen Aesthetics. In this role, Dr. Hashad was responsible for all research and development activities and the overall performance of more than 40 active projects in the Allergan Aesthetics pipeline. He also served as the Vice President & Global Head of Clinical Development for Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Medical Aesthetics where he led the corporate development strategy. Prior to his current position he served as Vice President & Global Head of Ophthalmology Therapeutic Areas where he established a well-diversified ophthalmic portfolio with more than 20 active projects in different therapeutic indications with high unmet medical needs. He has served on the Boards of the Glaucoma Research Foundation and the National Alliance for Eye and Vision Research and currently sits on the Executive Board for the University of California Irvine Research Center and Institutes.

“Gene therapy is showing incredible potential to help patients with rare and debilitating retinal diseases who currently have limited treatment options,” said Dr. Hashad. “AGTC is leading the way to meet this unmet medical need and I am excited to work with the company’s leadership team and Board to bring these innovative therapies to patients.”

