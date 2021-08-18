checkAd

Fortune and Great Place to Work Name KnowBe4 One of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces , Ranking Number Eight

Tampa Bay, FL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) as one of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces. This is KnowBe4’s fourth time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at eighth place. Earning a spot means that KnowBe4 is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 280,000 current employees. In that survey, 96% of KnowBe4’s employees said KnowBe4 is a great place to work. This number is 37% higher than the average U.S. company.

“At KnowBe4, we are dedicated to maintaining our unique corporate culture, which has helped us to be recognized on lists such as this one,” said Erika Lance, chief human resources officer, KnowBe4. “We operate in an environment that is based on transparency, fun, openness and fairness. Our executives are stand-out leaders who represent and implement these principles, which echo throughout the entire organization. It is an honor to be recognized on the Great Place to Work and Fortune 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces list for the fourth consecutive year.”

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies may be small in size, but their impact and commitment to improving employee experience stacks up against some of the world’s largest corporations,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Their ability to scale business while maintaining a high level of employee care is nothing short of amazing. A job well done to the Best Small & Medium Workplaces.”

In 2021, KnowBe4 ranked as a Best Workplace in TechnologyTM and for MillennialsTM. In 2020, KnowBe4 also ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials and WomenTM.  

 

About KnowBe4
 KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 41,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

Great Place to Work selected the Best Small & Medium Workplaces by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 280,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook and Instagram. 

CONTACT: Amanda Tarantino
KnowBe4
7277484221
amandat@knowbe4.com




