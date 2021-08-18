checkAd

Macfadden, a PAE Company, Awarded $177.5M Task Order on USAID Contract to Support Agency’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macfadden, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), was awarded a task order on the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity USAID Humanitarian Assistance Support Contract. The task order supports activities of USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance and has a ceiling value of $177.5 million.

Macfadden will deliver administrative and operational services in support of BHA’s role as USAID’s lead federal coordinator for international disaster assistance by harnessing the expertise and capacities of other U.S. government entities to effectively respond to natural disasters and complex crises around the world.

PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said the award builds on the company’s strategy of expanding its support for USAID’s humanitarian efforts.

“Macfadden has the skillset needed to coordinate critical resources across the U.S. government for USAID to quickly respond to crises across the globe,” Peiffer said. “We’re proud we have this opportunity to continue our long legacy of providing stability to partner nations.”

As the institutional support contractor to BHA, Macfadden will provide comprehensive support services including the administration of grants, cooperative and interagency agreements, the recruitment and administration of U.S. Personal Services Contracts, field and information support services, administrative support, staff training and support for capacity-building activities.

About the USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance
USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance provides life-saving humanitarian assistance—including food, water, shelter, emergency healthcare, sanitation and hygiene and critical nutrition services—to the world’s most vulnerable and hardest-to-reach people. In 2020, BHA was established to streamline USAID humanitarian responses, bringing together the vast expertise and resources of the former USAID Offices of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance and Food for Peace.

About Macfadden and PAE
Macfadden, a PAE company, offers a wide range of technical services to build the capacity of governments, partners and individuals to solve some of the world’s toughest problems, often in some of the toughest places. For more than three decades we have been a reliable and trusted partner for USAID, responding to more than 1,000 complex international disaster relief efforts. Learn more at macf.com.

For more than 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and host government partners. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about PAE’s possible or assumed future results of operations, financial results, backlog, estimation of resources for contracts, risks related to IDIQ contracts, strategy for and management of growth, risks related to U.S. government contracting generally, including congressional approval of appropriations, and bid protests and risks related to foreign operations. These forward-looking statements are based on PAE’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside PAE’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. PAE does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.  

For media inquiries regarding PAE, contact:

Terrence Nowlin
Senior Communications Manager
PAE
703-656-7423
terrence.nowlin@pae.com

For investor inquiries regarding PAE, contact:

Mark Zindler
Vice President, Investor Relations
PAE
703-717-6017
mark.zindler@pae.com





