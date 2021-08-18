StrikeForce Projections for 2021 with Sales and Marketing Strategy

For the entire year of 2021 we are excited to announce our anticipated Projections of just under $1m after a slow start in the 1 st Qtr. of $46k. This projection is based on current available information and some sales to date with reasonable projections for the rest of 2021. This includes our reseller channel sales and individual sales through our website and sales made directly through the Company. While we are confident that we will meet our projections, there can be no assurance of performance. Any consideration should be made in conjunction with our quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

One of our newest clients, Tundra, an Investment Firm that bought a number of licenses is expecting to show SafeVchat to their Board, in which we believe they will be informing the participants to use SafeVchat, because it is the most secure video conferencing platform that is available today.

These projections do NOT include the new resellers that we expect to onboard from our upcoming Channel Development program that we signed with CRN earlier this week. CRN is, in our opinion, one of the most trusted sources for the VAR (value-added reseller) community in the world. Our program will kick-off in approximately 30 days and we believe CRN will be delivering us a guaranteed 100 new potential reseller leads (a quarter) for us to vet. Our goal is to sign-up 75 - 100 new resellers over the next 12 months.

We also signed a contract with Exaltaret, where they bring in sales to the Company directly and are indicating that the number of sales will be substantial, especially in 2022 and beyond. While we are confident that we will meet our projections, there can be no assurance of performance.

With these additional marketing contracts, we feel it is too difficult to project numbers for 2022 with the new companies just getting started. We will keep you informed as we learn more.

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

StrikeForce Contact Info:

Mark L. Kay, CEO

marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

(732) 661-9641