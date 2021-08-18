checkAd

Aemetis CCS Drilling Study by Baker Hughes Confirms Feasibility of Sequestering Two Million MT per Year of CO2 at California Ethanol Plant Sites

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Engineering and Permitting in Process for Two CO2 Injection Characterization Wells related to Aemetis Keyes and Riverbank Biofuels Plant Sites

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- A new study concluded that more than 2 million metric tonnes (MT) per year of CO2 can be removed from the atmosphere and injected safely into the earth at two ethanol plant sites in California. The study was commissioned by Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on below zero carbon intensity products.

The Carbon Capture & Sequestration (CCS) geologic formation review and drilling study was completed by Aemetis Carbon Capture, a subsidiary of Aemetis, and was conducted by Baker Hughes, a global energy services company with operations in 120 countries.

The Baker Hughes study estimated that 1.0 million MT per year of CO2 can be sequestered in the saline formations located deep underground at or near the Aemetis Keyes ethanol plant site. The study noted that up to 1.4 million MT per year of CO2 should be injectable at or near the Aemetis Riverbank site due to the favorable permeability of the saline formation and other factors.

“The conclusions from the initial Baker Hughes geologic formation and pre-drilling study confirm the feasibility of Aemetis plans to construct two CO2 injections wells at or near the Aemetis biofuels sites,” stated Brian Fojtasek of ATSI, the project manager for the Aemetis Carbon Capture construction phase. “We have completed Front End Loading engineering and are now working on the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and permitting for the Aemetis CCS projects.”

Once complete, the Aemetis Carbon Capture CCS project is expected to capture and sequester more than 2 million MT of CO2 per year at the two Aemetis biofuels plant sites in Keyes and Riverbank, California. The amount of CO2 sequestered each year is expected to be equal to the emissions from 460,000 passenger cars each year.

"This latest study for Aemetis builds on our deep experience in providing storage site evaluation, well placement, underground formation review and drilling technology for CCS injection projects,” said Ajit Menon, energy transition leader for Oilfield Services at Baker Hughes. “This is another step in the development of CCS capacity, which will be a key part of the energy transition going forward.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aemetis CCS Drilling Study by Baker Hughes Confirms Feasibility of Sequestering Two Million MT per Year of CO2 at California Ethanol Plant Sites Engineering and Permitting in Process for Two CO2 Injection Characterization Wells related to Aemetis Keyes and Riverbank Biofuels Plant Sites CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - A new study concluded …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
EVmo Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results with Record Revenue of $2.7M
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Market Egress Transactions that Increase Corporate Liquidity by ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board