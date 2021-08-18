checkAd

Terra Firma Capital Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX-V: TII), a real estate finance company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of CAD$0.05 per common share, payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.

About Terra Firma

Terra Firma is a full service, publicly-traded real estate finance company that provides financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and throughout the United States. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing with flexible terms to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other Canadian financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete, or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity, and transparency. For further information, please visit Terra Firma’s website at www.tfcc.ca.

The TSX-V has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The TSX-V does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Terra Firma Capital Corporation
Glenn Watchorn
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416.792.4702
gwatchorn@tfcc.ca

or

Terra Firma Capital Corporation
Y. Dov Meyer
Executive Chairman
Phone: 416.792.4709
ydmeyer@tfcc.ca

or

Ali Mahdavi
Managing Director
Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc.
Phone: 416.962.3300
am@spinnakercmi.com





