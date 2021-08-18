checkAd

SomaLogic and Twist Bioscience Corporation announce partnership to discover novel therapeutic targets and antibodies

BOULDER, Colo. & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Life Sciences II (Nasdaq: CMIIU) and SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, and Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced a collaboration aimed at creating novel antibodies and enabling innovative drug discovery based on key disease biomarkers. The collaboration will allow Twist to use the SomaScan Platform to quickly identify antibodies against targets resulting from SomaLogic’s industry-leading 7,000-plex assay, believed to be one of the broadest views of the proteome available.

”Having access to the SomaScan Platform provides a rich source of clinically relevant biomarkers in diverse therapeutic areas, where we can then take those targets and discover potent antibodies for the treatment of disease,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We intend to use the antibodies discovered for our internal pipeline, moving the most promising candidates through preclinical development and then potentially outlicensing to a partner.”

Human blood proteins are the targets for drugs that treat more than 90 percent of diseases. Determining which of these proteins has a causal relationship with a specific disease, and which could be a candidate for a targeted drug, has been a challenge for researchers. Studies using the SomaScan Platform often generate a list of proteins involved in a disease process that may differ significantly from the diseases being studied and provide new avenues for research into drug targets with potential benefits for patients. The collaboration between Twist Bioscience and SomaLogic provides an opportunity to explore targets across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

In addition, the list of potential protein targets found by the SomaScan Platform can be enriched for promising drug targets by using inhibitory SOMAmer reagents for validating specific drug targets. These reagents could include SOMAmer reagents used in the SomaScan Assay, as well as reagents from affinity-enriched pools that exist for each protein. This process can be a useful starting point for drug target validation.

