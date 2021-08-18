Heat Biologics Announces Formation of Biothreat Advisory Board

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NASDAQ: HTBX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, announces it has commenced development of a new biosecurity/biodefense initiative. The Company also announces it has formed an advisory board to support this initiative. Joining the new advisory board are David Lasseter, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Former US Representative Jack Kingston.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat, commented, “This biosecurity/biodefense initiative was initially conceived as a result of our research following the COVID-19 pandemic. We recognized the need for versatile and timely response solutions to protect the U.S. against known or unknown future biological threats and embarked on the development of a platform to address this issue. I am pleased to welcome both David Lasseter and Representative Jack Kingston to our newly formed board of advisors. As Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD), Mr. Lasseter had direct oversight over the country’s biological defense programs. During his tenure in Congress, Rep. Kingston was a leading member of the House Appropriations Committee and the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, and is currently Secretariat of The Alliance for Biosecurity. I believe their expertise will be invaluable to our initiative and I look forward to providing further details as we roll out this highly differentiated approach.”

David F. Lasseter was the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction where he was responsible for, among other issues, all strategies and policies concerning preventing the proliferation of WMD and WMD-related materials; the United States Department of Defense (DoD) Cooperative Threat Reduction Program; and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) defense. Prior to this, Mr. Lasseter worked for United Technologies Corporation as the lead defense government relations professional. He has served as a Congressional chief of staff, military legislative assistant, and counsel. He is also a Marine Corps intelligence officer in the reserve component. Mr. Lasseter received his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and a juris doctor from the University of Alabama.