Grom Social Enterprises Enlists Digital Marketing Executive Pete Jacobs to Consult in Debut of Santa.com e-Commerce Holiday Hub

BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), the social media and entertainment company for kids and families (www.gromsocial.com), today announced veteran digital marketing executive, Pete Jacobs, has been enlisted to bring his e-commerce and digital marketing expertise as a consultant to the company’s planned November debut of Santa.com, Grom’s new digital holiday entertainment and shopping hub. The selection of Jacobs was announced today by Darren Marks, Chairman & CEO, Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. 

Jacobs currently lends his expertise at MELT Method, where he’s leading the digital transformation for the self-care content brand.  Previously, he led the marketing team to success at www.digitaltrends.com-- the editorial and e-commerce site devoted to consumer products and emerging tech -- as well as the company’s two sibling publications, which collectively serve more than 125MM unique visitors per month. An entrepreneurial consumer marketing expert known for developing creative, high-impact digital content strategies, Jacobs will team up with Grom to drive content for the site, heighten awareness among consumers, and play a central role in affiliate e-tail partner relations.  In his role as consultant to Santa.com, Jacobs will help craft the overall user experience (UX) for the site, a virtual North Pole featuring immersive content and specialty holiday gifts. 

As Vice President, Integrated Marketing, Social Media, Production & Content Strategy for Digital Trends, Jacobs led the integrated marketing strategy for all of the company’s media channels through research, execution, and development of B2B products to foster new revenue streams and support the company’s continuous growth. Previously, Jacobs held a variety of marketing roles at Univision, Viacom, and Ubisoft.

Santa.com is going to revolutionize the holidays for both kids and adults with a combination of premium content and unique e-commerce, and Pete Jacobs is a perfect leader to help mount its debut,” explains Marks. “Pete’s track record of delivering large-scale and innovative marketing programs that leverage a brand’s strengths, push boundaries, and help win the hearts and minds of consumers is exactly what’s called for to execute this ground-breaking initiative.” 

